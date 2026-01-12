Thousands missing out on financial support from unclaimed benefits

Thousands of people across Wales are missing out on financial support they’re entitled to, and a single phone call could change that, according to the Welsh Government.

Around £1 billion in benefits go unclaimed in Wales every year, and the Welsh Government’s Claim What’s Yours campaign is urging people to check what they can claim, with free, confidential support from Advicelink Cymru.

Since 2020, more than £10.5 million has been returned to people across Wales following previous winter campaigns, including Welsh and UK benefits, pensions, help with care costs, and council tax reductions.

Those already receiving some benefits could also be eligible for more. On average, eligible claimants could receive around £1,800 through Pension Credit or save £800 a year on council tax.

Eleri, an Advicelink Cymru advisor, recently helped a woman whose state pension and small private pension were being swallowed up by rising bills, leaving little for essentials. After a full benefit check, the woman discovered she was entitled to Pension Credit, Housing Benefit and Council Tax Reduction.

Eleri said: “There are potentially tens of thousands of households across Wales that could be eligible for Pension Credit, Council Tax Reduction or other financial support, but just aren’t claiming.

“Thankfully, in this instance, the woman contacted Advicelink Cymru and was able to increase her income by almost £1,000 per month, which will make a significant difference to how she manages her finances in the future and make life a little bit easier.

“We would encourage anyone and everyone to get in touch with us, even if they don’t think they are eligible for anything, because they could be missing out.”

This winter, a £100 payment is available for households receiving both the Council Tax Reduction Scheme and Disabled Band Reduction. Eligible households will be contacted directly by their local authority, so there is no need to fill out forms to apply.

Anyone not eligible for this payment can still speak to Advicelink Cymru about other support available.

The Welsh Government continues to support credit unions as a fair alternative to high-cost lending. £3.4 million has been given to credit unions since 2022-23 to expend their lending. This has enabled more than 6,200 additional affordable loans to be accessed by people who would otherwise be declined ethical credit.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “The cost of living is hitting households across Wales hard. We are doing all we can to help people maximise their income and put money back into their pockets.

“Whether you’re struggling with daily expenses, managing debt, or unsure about what help is available, there is support for you in claiming the financial help you’re entitled to.

“I encourage anyone in need to get in touch with Advicelink Cymru for guidance and free advice.”

Call Advicelink Cymru on 0800 702 2020 or visit the Claim What’s Yours site here.