Thousands of disabled people in north Wales to get work support

Thousands of disabled people and those with health conditions across north Wales will receive tailored support to find secure jobs under an expansion of specialist employment services.

The UK Government’s Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed up to £13.3 million in funding for the region through the Connect to Work programme.

The investment is part of a £300 million expansion of Connect to Work across England and Wales, which will support more than 75,000 people facing complex barriers to work.

The funding is expected to help around 3,550 people access personalised support to move into employment.

North Wales has a disability employment gap of 27.5%, higher than the UK average of 26.8%, and around 2.8 million people across the UK are out of work due to long-term ill health.

UK Government Ministers say the programme will tackle economic inactivity while increasing opportunities and raising living standards.

Connect to Work gives participants personalised help, including one-to-one coaching with employment specialists, job matching, and ongoing support for both participants and employers.

The programme aims not just to get people into work, but to help them keep jobs long-term.

Employment Minister Dame Diana Johnson said: “For too long, too many people have been written off. Connect to Work gives people real, tailored support to move into good jobs and out of poverty.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens added: “The tailored support offered by Connect to Work services in Wales will help anyone who can work find the right job and achieve their goals.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, lead member for economic growth in north Wales, said councils would work with local partners to “remove barriers, nurture wellbeing, and unlock potential.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Local Government Association welcomed the initiative, highlighting councils’ ability to integrate employment support with services including adult learning, social care, public health, housing, and economic development.

Disabled people and those with health conditions or complex barriers can self-refer or be referred through healthcare professionals, local authorities, or voluntary organisations.