Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

More than 36,000 households in a county borough are set to receive a £100 cost-of-living payment, with the council hoping to distribute the money in January.

The cash will be paid to all households in council tax bands A to D and Torfaen Borough Council’s most senior finance officer has also urged people struggling financially to get in touch with the authority.

Council director Andrew Lovegrove said the Welsh Government has confirmed it will make the £100 payments, announced as household energy support by UK Chancellor John Healey.

Briefing councillors on the authority’s own budget preparations, including an expected £2.4 million shortfall in funding required for next year, Mr Lovegrove said: “We are conscious residents are feeling the pinch.

“The Welsh Government has announced the cost-of-living payment will be made to all households in bands A to D that’s 82 per cent of our council tax base, 36,500 homes.

“We hope to be able to make the payments in January, we are just waiting on some details.”

Mr Lovegrove said the payment has also highlighted the authority doesn’t hold email or mobile phone numbers for council tax payers and will push for people to register those details to aid in making the payments.

He also said anyone who thinks they may be unable to afford to pay their council tax bill should contact the council directly or through the Citizen’s Advice Bureau.

He said: “Anybody suffering please don’t suffer in silence. Come and talk to us and we’re happy to put in place a payment plan.”

Monitoring of the council’s in year spending suggests its council tax reduction scheme will be £264,000 over budget by the end of the financial year.

Head of finance Robert Green said that “pressure” would be built into planning for next year’s budget and confirmed there has been increased demand for support.

He said: “There is an increase in the number of people seeking a council tax reduction and that’s probably a symptom of the cost of living pressure, but there will be other factors, and it’s the first time we’ve seen that in a couple of years.”

Funding allocated to the reduction scheme has increased in line with the amount the council has increased council tax but Mr Green said other bodies, such as town and community councils, have increased their element of the council tax.

“We’ve seen increases by other precepting bodies, particularly the police, go higher than that,” said Mr Green.