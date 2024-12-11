Support our Nation today - please donate here
Thousands of UK social media users experiencing ongoing Meta blackout

11 Dec 2024 2 minute read
Social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp, are displayed on a mobile phone screen. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Thousands of social media users in parts of the UK are reporting an outage with Meta’s apps.

On Wednesday, the social media giant reported that a “technical issue” had left users in various areas of Britain unable to access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

DownDetector, a website that monitors social media outages says the three cities hit worst by the outage are London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Other major cities hit hard by the blackout are Cardiff, Nottingham, and Birmingham.

By around 10pm on Wednesday, DownDetector UK said there had been 23,445 reports of Facebook outages, 11,466 Instagram outages and 18,646 on WhatsApp across Britain.

The site says users began reporting problems at around 6pm.

Other parts of the world affected include Europe, Asia, South America and Australia, according to DownTracker.

In an update issued at 10.26pm on X, Meta said the problem was now nearly resolved.

A spokesperson said: “Thanks for bearing with us! We’re 99% of the way there – just doing some last checks.

“We apologise to those who’ve been affected by the outage.”

To find out if your area is affected, visit: downdetector.co.uk/status/facebook/map

