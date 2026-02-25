Thousands sign Senedd petition opposing hospital changes

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A petition calling for “immediate government intervention” over changes to emergency general surgery services at Withybush Hospital has attracted more than 4,000 signatures.

The petition was launched following Hywel Dda University Health Board’s decision to proceed with service changes that will see emergency general surgery operations axed at the Pembrokeshire hospital.

Last year, the health board consulted on its Clinical Services Plan, which identified nine areas of care described as “fragile and in need of change”. These included critical care, emergency general surgery, stroke, radiology and orthopaedics.

Among the proposals was an option to transfer patients requiring specialist critical care from Withybush Hospital to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.

At a recent two-day meeting, board members backed changes to emergency general surgery provision. Under the plan, emergency operations will cease at Withybush, while same-day emergency care (SDEC) services will be strengthened.

Health board members stressed that the transition would not take place immediately.

In response, Crymych resident Ajay Owen submitted a petition to the Senedd titled Urgent Pembrokeshire Healthcare & Resident Safety – Withybush Hospital & Health Board Intervention.

The petition, which runs until 23 August, states: “We demand immediate government intervention to oversee the Health Board at Withybush Hospital and restore essential services to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Pembrokeshire residents.

“For too long, our services have been centralised, downgraded, or left in a state of uncertainty. This is no longer just an administrative issue; it is a safety crisis.

“Every minute added to an ambulance journey and every service removed from our local hospital increases the risk to life.

“We are calling on the First Minister and the Welsh Government to intervene directly, guarantee core services, equalise care standards and bring services back to Pembrokeshire.”

Public safety

The petition argues that the current configuration of services represents “a threat to public safety” and calls for the restoration of what it describes as essential hospital provision.

Under Senedd rules, petitions with more than 250 signatures are considered by the Petitions Committee once they close. Petitions exceeding 10,000 signatures may be considered for debate.

A separate petition raising similar concerns was previously rejected on the grounds that a comparable submission was already active.

Calls for Welsh Government intervention have also been made by local Senedd members Paul Davies and Sam Kurtz, who have written to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care.

Paul Davies MS said: “The Welsh Government must intervene. Our communities deserve safe, fair access to vital services.”

Hywel Dda University Health Board has said its Clinical Services Plan is designed to address sustainability challenges and ensure safe, resilient services across the region.