Thousands without drinking water after problem at treatment works

Nation.Cymru staff

Thousands of people across parts of south Wales have been told to boil their tap water before drinking after Welsh Water identified a problem at one of its treatment works.

Dŵr Cymru issued the boil water notice after detecting what it described as an issue with the chemical process used to treat drinking water at its Maerdy Water Treatment Works during routine checks.

The company temporarily stopped water from the site entering the network while investigations and remedial work continue as a safeguard while the issue is resolved.

The company said customers would continue receiving water supplies and that no interruption to service was expected.

However, people living in affected areas were advised to boil tap water before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food or making ice.

The notice applies to Blaenllechau, Bryngolau, Cymmer, Dinas, Edmondstown, Ferndale, Hopkinstown, Llwyncelyn, Maerdy, Tylorstown, Penrhys, Pontygwaith, Porth, Pwll Gwaun, Pantygraigwen, Treforest, Trebanog, Rhiwgarn, Tonyrefail, Tyn Y Bryn, Trehafod, Wattstown, Williamstown and Ynyshir.

Residents were told they could check whether they were affected using Dŵr Cymru’s online postcode checker and that text messages were being sent to impacted customers.

But some residents questioned whether communication had reached everyone in time.

One resident from Ynyshir told Nation.Cymru: “We found out from Facebook, no text message was received, and there nothing through the door.

“I worry if elderly people are aware of what is happening, especially with the heatwave forecast for the weekend. People around here are panic buying water in Lidl.”

Others posting in response to Welsh Water’s announcement said they had already consumed water before learning of the notice.

One customer wrote: “Oh great just seen this and I’ve had a litre to drink today – no text and in the affected area.”

Another said: “One of my kids has already had three cups this morning. Apparently, there was meant to have been texts gone out, have received none, I only knew because my eldest works in Tylorstown and messaged me.”

Bottled water stations

In a statement, Welsh Water said: “We identified an issue with the chemical process we use to treat drinking water at our Maerdy Water Treatment Works earlier this morning.

“As a precaution, we temporarily stopped water from the site entering the network while we investigate and resolve the issue.”

The company added that bottled water stations were being established and bottled water would be delivered directly to vulnerable customers registered on its Priority Services Register.

Dŵr Cymru said text alerts had been issued to all affected customers whose phone numbers are registered with the organisation and apologised for the disruption.