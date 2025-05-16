Three arrested after assault on schoolboy shared online

Officers have made a third arrest after a schoolboy was allegedly assaulted in an attack filmed and posted on social media.

On Wednesday (14 May), Gwent Police was made aware of a video circulating online of an assault on a footbridge over Spytty Road, Newport.

The force launched an investigation and enquiries led officers arresting a 30 year-old man and 13-year-old boy from Cwmbran.

‘Supportive’

Officers later arrested an 11 year-old boy from Newport on suspicion of common assault and affray.

ACC Vicki Townsend said: “The vast majority of the public have been extremely supportive and have provided timely and helpful information to help our investigation to this point.

“We now believe we have identified the majority of those we suspect to have played a part in this incident, and are working at pace to bring these people in for questioning.

“Nevertheless, everyone needs to consider the tone and language they use when posting on social media.

“We would encourage people not to speculate or identify anyone online thought to be involved as this is a live investigation, and such comments can have an impact on our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice.”

‘Serious’

In a joint statement, Lliswerry High School headteacher Julia Fitzgerald and Mark Howells, the chair of governors, said: “We are aware of a serious incident that took place involving some of our learners.

“Rest assured that it has been reported to the police, and we will ensure a full investigation is carried out in cooperation with the police and the local authority.”

