Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following altercation

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an altercation in Tredegar town centre.

The victim, a 36-year-old man from Tredegar, was involved in a physical altercation on Castle Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gwent Police believe the incident began on Friday night at around 10pm and continued until approximately 2am. The man has since died.

Three men, aged 18, 19 and 51, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

The victim’s family is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Robin Fuller said: “We are in the early stages of this investigation, and I offer my thoughts to the family of the victim.

“We’re working to establish the full circumstances and are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the area of Castle Street, opposite the Castle Hotel and Jem’s jewellery, between 1am and 2am on Saturday morning. If you have dash cam footage this could also help our investigation so please get in touch.

“Our officers remain in the Tredegar area as they continue to gather evidence and if you have any questions or information, then please do speak to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, by direct message on social media, or via the Gwent Police website, quoting log reference 2600071626.