Three arrested over Cardiff school bomb hoax threats

Three people have been arrested in connection with threats made towards secondary schools in Cardiff earlier this month, police have confirmed.

South Wales Police said two adults — a 44-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man — along with a 12-year-old boy from Birmingham have been arrested on suspicion of making a bomb hoax under the Criminal Law Act 1977.

All three remain in police custody.

The arrests follow a series of threats made between March 15 and March 18 which led to the closure of three schools across the city and a major police response.

Assistant Chief Constable Thomas Williams said: “We understand the considerable concern this incident has caused parents and the community.”

“We take these reports extremely seriously and investigations are ongoing. I would also like to reassure families that there remains no evidence of any persons attending any of the schools involved posing a threat.”

The investigation began after police received a live chat message at around 8.30pm on March 15 claiming an individual intended to attend Llanishen High School and Eastern High School with weapons.

Following discussions with Cardiff Council, both schools were closed as a precaution.

A further message the following evening referenced St Illtyd’s Catholic High School, prompting additional enquiries and heightened concern.

Police carried out extensive searches at all three schools overnight and into the early hours, with officers combing buildings and surrounding areas.

No evidence was found to suggest anyone had attended the sites with intent to cause harm.

At the time, officers confirmed the threats were being treated as malicious communications and urged the public not to spread speculation online.

An increased police presence was maintained around the schools while investigations continued.