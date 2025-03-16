Three day food and music festival returns to Cardiff

The UK’s biggest touring celebrity food and music festival series dubbed the ‘Gastro-Glastonbury’ returns to Cardiff this spring with a high-profile line-up and a host of new features.

Foodies Festival will visit Bute Park, Cardiff, from 9 – 11 May, serving up a star-studded line-up of celebrity and award-winning chefs, and chart-topping music stars – including Scouting For Girls, The Wanted 2.0 with Max and Siva and Symphonic Ibiza

The three-day event will feature live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and chefs drawn from the ranks of MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu, plus many of the regions most-highly acclaimed Michelin and award-winning chefs.

Early announcements

Early announcements in the live theatres include: Great British Menu chef, Tommy Heaney, from Heaneys Cardiff, MasterChef champion, Dhruv Baker, MasterChef: The Professionals finalist, Tommy Thorn and Great British Bake Off stars, Mike Wilkins, Hayley Tully and Lizzie Acker.

Regional high profile chefs include: Michelin-starred, James Sommerin and Great British Menu star daughter Georgia, from Home in Penarth, 2AA Rosette and Michelin guide awarded, Justin Llewellyn, from The Sorting Room, Cardiff, UK National Chef finalist, Dan Andree, from Penmaenuchaf, Gwynedd, 3AA Rosette awarded Chef-Patron, Carl Cleghorn, from Tyme Restaurant and BBC Food & Farming Awards winner, Deri Reed, from The Warren in Carmarthen.

Music headliners include: Multi-platinum selling festival favourites, Scouting For Girls, performing a high-energy set packed with their many top 40 hits.

The Wanted 2.0 with founding members Max George and Siva Kaneswaren presenting the next chapter in the history of The Wanted, one of Britain’s biggest ever pop bands, achieving over 20 million record sales worldwide and topping the charts multiple times.

And the legendary Symphonic ibiza, will perform an unforgettable fusion of dance anthems, with live vocals, a sensational DJ and exhilarating live orchestra.

Jam-packed schedule

Visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule in the interactive live theatres. In the Chefs Theatre, celebrities will create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Desserts Theatre, patisserie chefs and star bakers whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats.

In the Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy.

Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored Champagne, Beer, Cider, Cocktail and Wine-tasting with BBC and ITV experts.

Browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a mouth-watering range of street food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.

New features this year include Great Taste Market, courtesy of Great Taste, where people can come together to discover new tastes and celebrate the art of good food.

The Tasting Theatre – where visitors can explore a variety of themed tastings, from hot and spicy adventures to mystery sweet and savoury pairings.

And International Cook School, where festival goers can learn new techniques and cook a dish to take away, with lessons from top chefs.

Other activities include: Flaming hot action at the Fire Stage with BBQ masters, Chilli Eating competitions,Fire Stage, Silent Disco, fairground rides, children’s activities and family-friendly areas.

Foodies Festival takes place at Bute Park, Cardiff on 9 – 11 May 2025

Earlybird tickets are available now from £6 (child) and £21 (adult). Under 6 go free.

Find out more at www.foodiesfestival.com

