Three flood warnings in Wales as further rain and strong winds approach

Nation.Cymru staff

Natural Resources Wales has issued three flood warnings, urging people to take immediate action as further rain and strong winds approach.

Flooding is expected in the tidal areas at Pendine, Cardigan and Carmarthen Bay Holiday Park in Kidwelly.

In its latest update on Monday, NRW also listed 14 flood alerts across Welsh rivers and coastal areas, meaning flooding is possible and people should be prepared.

The warnings come as Cardiff Council reported receiving 110 reports of flooding through its out-of-hours service during Storm Boelo. Parks staff also responded to 130 incidents involving fallen trees on roads.

Parts of Wales are covered by a Met Office yellow wind warning from 6pm on Monday until 3am on Tuesday, with heavy rain expected at times overnight.

Gusts of 45–50mph are forecast inland within the warning area, rising to 60–65mph along exposed coasts and over high ground, bringing the possibility of further disruption.

In Cardigan, the flood warning covers riverside properties between Cardigan Bridge and the A487 road bridge, including The Strand, St Mary Street, Gloster Row and Pwllhai, along with the supermarket car park and adjacent properties.

People travelling in the area have been urged to exercise caution and not to drive through floodwater.

In Cardiff, emergency services assessed whether residents near the River Ely needed to be evacuated during the early hours of Sunday.

Council officers were alerted at 4.20am to a flood risk at Castle Hill, near the St Fagans level crossing. River levels peaked around that time but did not reach a critical level, and no evacuation was needed.

Highways officers and cleansing teams also attended flooding at Ely Bridge alongside the emergency services.

One property suffered internal flooding and three others had flooding in their gardens. Ely Bridge reopened to vehicles and pedestrians at 11.20am on Sunday after river levels fell and floodwater was cleared.

In its update on Monday, the council said Heol Goch and Main Road in Gwaelod-y-Garth remained closed because of fallen trees.

Michaelston Road and Castle Hill had reopened, although river levels were being monitored and roads could close again if necessary.

The remaining roads will reopen when they are considered safe.

NRW’s 14 flood alerts cover:

North Gower Coast

Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire

Usk Estuary

River Ewenny and Vale of Glamorgan west

Rivers Nant-Y-Fendrod and Nant Bran

Rivers Gwendraeths

River Ely

North West Wales coastline

West Anglesey coastline

Pembrokeshire coast

Carmarthenshire coast

Swansea Bay and the Gower coast

Ceredigion coast between Clarach and Cardigan

Llŷn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay coastline

The latest disruption follows gusts of 74mph recorded at Aberporth during Storm Austen on Friday, before Storm Boelo hit over the weekend.

Conditions are expected to become calmer from Wednesday as high pressure builds.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster Steven Keates said: “From Wednesday, high pressure will start to build which will ease the winds and bring a quieter and largely drier end to the week for many, although some rain is still possible in the north and west.”

Residents should check Natural Resources Wales’ flood warnings and alerts service for updates.

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