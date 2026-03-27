Three footpaths set to close following railway electrification

Three public footpaths across Caerphilly County Borough are likely to be closed, following the electrification of the Cardiff to Rhymney railway line.

The paths – near Cefn Hengoed, Llanbradach, and Rhymney – either cross the line or stop just short, and Transport for Wales has sought clarity on their future amid safety concerns.

Caerphilly Council’s rights of way committee met on Tuesday March 24 to recommend the three paths be removed.

In the case of the Llanbradach path, rights of way officer Stefan Denbury said the route had been “obstructed for decades”.

Documents for the path in Rhymney were “inconclusive” in showing whether it crossed or stopped short of the railway line, he added.

Cabinet member Eluned Stenner suggested the committee close the Rhymney path, but take into account local ward members’ request that another part of the route – leading to the town’s railway station – be maintained.

Cllr Philippa Leonard asked how much consultation had been carried out on the futures of the three paths.

Mr Denbury said the consultation to date only involved “select parties” but members of the public “will be made aware” of the recommended closures.

“The public will have the opportunity to have a say following this process,” he added.