Three historic landmarks set to celebrate milestone anniversaries

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Ways to mark the 100th anniversaries of the National Lido of Wales, a bandstand, and a memorial to the father and son who wrote the Welsh national anthem are set to be explored.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council is looking at how it can mark the upcoming centenaries of all three which are located in Ynysangharad War Memorial Park in Pontypridd.

In a report to the Ynysangharad War Memorial Park cabinet sub-committee, it mentions the upcoming centenaries of the bandstand, the National Lido of Wales, and the Evan James and James James memorial.

The Grade II-listed Lido Ponty was originally built in 1927 and will celebrate its centenary in 2027.

The lido closed in 1991 and re-opened in 2015 following a restoration project that returned it to its former glory.

The council is proposing that it explores a way in which to mark the lido’s centenary during 2027 subject to budget and with the agreement of the trustees.

This year marks a centenary since the opening of the permanent bandstand in 1926.

The council and the community, particularly those organisations linked with Calon Taf, have an interest in marking the bandstand’s centenary and there is an opportunity to schedule this into the calendar for 2026.

The council is proposing that an official event is held to mark the bandstand’s centenary, with the agreement of the trustees, and that this be scheduled for September giving time to engage with key stakeholders identified by trustees and council officers.

A budget for this has been identified as part of the 2026-27 events programme.

The council also proposes the centenary be commemorated by the placement of a designed plaque on the bandstand subject to budget and with the approval of the trustees.

Unveiled on July 23, 1930, the Grade II*-listed Evan James and James James memorial, designed by renowned Welsh sculptor Sir W Goscombe John, celebrates its centenary in 2030.

The memorial commemorates the father and son who were the lyricist and composer of Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, the Welsh national anthem, and consists of two bronze allegorical figures representing poetry and music rather than literal statues of the two men.

The council is proposing that it explores a way in which to mark the memorial’s centenary during 2030 subject to budget and with the agreement of the trustees.

A council report says: “The centenary of the bandstand, the lido, and the Evan James and James James memorial presents a valuable opportunity to celebrate its historical significance, its recent restorationl and its ongoing contribution to community life.

“It also provides a platform to further strengthen partnerships with local organisations and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the area.”

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