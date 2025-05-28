Three members leave Labour group branded ‘toxic’ by outspoken councillor

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

A third councillor in three years has left a Welsh council’s Labour group and a war of words has blown up between members past and present.

Glyn y Marl’s Cllr Dave Jones is the latest councillor elected as a Labour member in 2022 to leave the Conwy County Council group, citing national dissatisfaction with the Labour Party as his reason.

Cllr Jones lists Welsh Labour “dragging its heels” over properly funding north Wales; the UK Government “punishing the elderly and disabled” in an effort to “balance its books”; and its position on overseas conflicts as just a few of the reasons for leaving.

Election

Cllr Jones has now switched to being an independent member, but he is not the first to jump ship since the last election.

Labour is the only party to have any members change affiliation, with three of its 11 members elected in 2022 leaving the party.

Old Colwyn councillor David Carr also left the Labour Party in the autumn of 2022 to become an independent member, while Penmaenmawr councillor Cathy Augustine switched from Labour to join Plaid Cymru in November 2023.

According to Conwy’s website, no other councillors from other parties have left their groups.

Labour’s cabinet positions on the coalition (of the Conwy First Independent Group, Welsh Labour, and Plaid Cymru) are occupied by Cllr Penny Andow (adult and community services) and Cllr Emily Owen (housing, homelessness, and service change/deputy leader).

‘Toxic’

Cllr Carr branded the Conwy Labour Group “toxic” – an accusation both the former and current group leaders deny.

Cllr Carr said he left Labour due to its policies – which he considered “right-wing” – making cuts, increasing council tax, and disagreeing with the coalition.

He also said he was unhappy about the price of Telecare increasing for vulnerable people.

“I found it a very toxic group. I really did. It was unpleasant,” said Cllr Carr.

Former Labour Group leader and current Conwy deputy leader Cllr Emily Owen said: “It’s not for me to comment on him (Cllr Carr). Cllr Cathy Augustine is an excellent councillor, and I have every confidence in her as a councillor.

“Cllr Dave Jones is an excellent councillor and always puts the residents first. He is very keen and hard-working and very involved in developing a skatepark for his area. His residents are very lucky to have him representing them.”

Cllr Chris Hughes said: “I really don’t know what (Cllr) David Carr is talking about.”

Llandudno Junction councillor Dave Jones said his reasons for leaving the Conwy Labour Group were related to policies and decisions made at a UK and national level.

Resignation

“Myself and the Labour Party/Welsh Labour have had no correspondence prior to my decision to resign,” said Cllr Jones.

“The decision has been mine alone and was conveyed, in the first instance, to Conwy Labour Group councillors. The first the Labour Party would have known about my resignation would have been when my resignation form landed on the desk of the Labour Party membership office on Monday morning the 19 May 2025.

“Firstly, It’s not me that’s changed; it’s the Labour Party at a national level that’s changed for the worse. Secondly – and this is very important – I have total respect for my former colleagues within the Labour Group of councillors at Conwy county. They are hardworking, diligent representatives of their communities, and it goes without saying I will still work alongside them as a true socialist.

“Unfortunately, the Welsh Government drag their heels with an outdated funding formula that benefits the south of Wales, penalising areas like Conwy due to our increasing elderly population and dwindling young families, which in turn penalises our elderly. Every year at budget time, this outdated funding formula ties our hands when balancing our books and doesn’t give room for the delivery of a fair council tax.

“As for the Westminster Labour Government, the Labour Party I joined wouldn’t punish the elderly and disabled to balance their books. They would balance their books by taxing those with the deepest pockets.”

Views

Plaid Cymru councillor Cathy Augustine felt similarly about the Labour Party on a national level, in terms of her personal views no longer aligning with the party of which she was once a member.

“My personal and political values have not changed. My focus is on justice and equality for all,” she said.

“The values of Labour have switched significantly that I held along with the party for a number of years. I couldn’t operate as a councillor under the Labour party banner. There was such a gulf between my personal values and those of the Labour leadership.”

She added: “I left the Labour Party and as a consequence of that I had to leave the Conwy County Council Labour Group. At the time I said that these were still my close friends and colleagues. Now that I am a Plaid cabinet member (cabinet member for children, families and safeguarding), that is very much the case, particularly in my close working relationship with two Labour cabinet members, whose portfolios and mine are so closely aligned.

“I have never for a moment regretted my decision to leave Labour. I have found my political home in Plaid Cymru. I have been welcomed, and I remain a strong member of the CCBC coalition.”

