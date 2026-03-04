Three men arrested on suspicion of spying for China

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspects – aged 39, 43 and 68 – were arrested by counter-terrorism officers in London and Wales after being accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

All three men remain in custody and searches have been carried out at the addresses where they were arrested, the force added.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “We have seen a significant increase in our casework relating to national security in recent years, and we continue to work extremely closely with our partners to help keep the country safe and take action to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it.”

In addition to the addresses where the suspects were arrested, the Met said three other properties in London, east Kilbride in Scotland, and Cardiff have also been searched.

The force said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested in London, the 43-year-old man was arrested in Pontyclun in south Wales, and the 68-year-old was arrested in the county of Powys in mid-Wales – with all three being detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Ms Flanagan added: “Today’s arrests are part of a proactive investigation and while these are serious matters, we do not believe there to be any imminent or direct threat to the public relating to this.

“Our investigation continues, and we thank the public for their ongoing support.”