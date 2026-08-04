Three men jailed after trying to exploit teenage boy to deal drugs

Nation.Cymru staff

Three men have been jailed for more than 17 years between them after trying to exploit a teenage boy to distribute drugs on their behalf.

Lewis Hannay, Smyler Tucker and Muhammad Gulzar, all aged 20, pleaded guilty to offences including conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and conspiracy to require people to perform forced or compulsory labour.

South Wales Police said the three had sought to use the boy to take the risks involved in distributing drugs while they collected the profits.

The men were arrested on March 4 following an investigation by the Cardiff and Vale Serious Organised Crime team.

Hannay, of Dinas Powys, admitted conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and conspiracy to require people to perform forced or compulsory labour. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in a young offender institution.

Tucker, of Splott, admitted the same offences as well as possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was sentenced to six years.

Gulzar, of Butetown, also admitted conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to require people to perform forced or compulsory labour and possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was sentenced to five years and three months.

Detective Chief Inspector Tim Jones said: “These men were found not only with drugs and the tools to distribute this within our communities, but the financial profits of this activity, all of which has been seized.

“Not only were these men dealing drugs in our community, but they looked to exploit a young teenage boy to take the risks of distributing their drugs, while they reaped the financial rewards.

“This was an extensive investigation by the Serious Organised Crime team which left Hannay, Tucker, and Gulzar no choice but to plead guilty.

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