Three more MSs call for action after historic school closure

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Three more Senedd members have called on the Welsh Government to take urgent action following the sudden closure of a north Wales School.

Staff and pupils at Ruthin School were informed last week that the independent school would close at the end of the current academic year.

First founded in 1284 before being re-founded in 1574 by Dean of Westminster Gabriel Goodman, Ruthin School is one of the oldest schools in the UK.

The closure will affect pupils, parents, teaching staff, and support staff. It could also impact other local schools – both boosting pupil numbers of nearby private schools and potentially adding children to local authority managed schools.

The school was reported to have 239 pupils, the majority of whom were boarders from overseas.

Last week, Clwyd Conservative MS Darren Millar said he was “saddened” to learn of the closure.

Now three more Senedd Members have raised questions over how the closure could affect other local schools in the area and are calling for urgent talks between the council and Welsh Government.

Reform MSs Adrian Mason, Louise Emery, and Tom Montgomery, who all represent Clwyd, say they have now written to the Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Anna Brychan.

Speaking on behalf of all three MSs, Mr Mason said: “The immediate priority must be the children and young people affected by this sudden closure. Pupils must not be left in limbo, especially those approaching important examination years or those with additional learning or pastoral needs.

“This is also a deeply distressing situation for staff, many of whom now face redundancy through no fault of their own. They deserve practical support, proper communication, and help in finding alternative employment where possible.”

He added: “While Ruthin School is an independent school, the consequences of its closure will clearly be felt across the Welsh education system. Local schools may face sudden pressure on places, transport, subject provision, pastoral support, and admissions. Welsh Government cannot simply stand back and say this is someone else’s problem.”

The letter to the cabinet member calls for the Welsh Government, Denbighshire County Council, and neighbouring schools, as well as the administrators, to hold an emergency meeting.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service attempted to contact the school for comment.