Three people arrested as police crack down on suspected drug supply

Police investigating reports of drug dealing on Ynys Môn have arrested three people after carrying out a series of raids at properties across the island.

During the day of action targeting drug supply, officers from North Wales Police conducted four warrants at properties in the Valley and Holyhead areas on Thursday 4 June.

The warrants were carried out as a result of proactive investigation and intelligence gathering by the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

They resulted in three arrests being made in connection with drug supply, with those arrested since interviewed and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue. Suspected cocaine and cannabis were seized.

PC Andrew Jones said: “These results come after community concerns about the supply of cocaine and ketamine in the area.

“People who bring drugs into our communities do not care about the pain and misery they cause, only the profit they can make from exploiting vulnerable people.

“We thank members of the public for their continued support and information that helps us to take drugs off the streets of Anglesey.

“We encourage residents to continue to come forward with any concerns around drug supply in their community and we will fully investigate information received.”

Anybody with information about drugs in their area can contact police or report information anonymously via Crimestoppers.