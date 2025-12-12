Three people killed and another seriously injured in crash

Three people have died and another has been left seriously injured after a crash.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to Snead, Powys, at around 4.50pm on Thursday after reports of a serious collision.

Two people travelling in a Toyota Yaris and the driver of an Audi A4 died in the crash.

A police spokesman said a tractor was travelling on the same stretch of road, the A489 between Churchstoke and Lydham, at the time of the incident.

Another passenger in the Yaris sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The vehicles that collided were a grey Audi A4 and a red Toyota Yaris.

“At the time of the collision a blue tractor with a front attachment was also travelling on the same stretch of road.

“An investigation is under way and officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or any of the vehicles around at that time, or if they have dashcam whilst travelling on that particular road at the relevant time, to get in touch with them.”