Three playgrounds set for major upgrades under council plans

Nation.Cymru staff

Children and families in a Welsh county are set to gain three new playgrounds as part of a council improvement programme.

The play areas in Neath Port Talbot will be built delivered through the council’s Neighbourhood Improvement Programme in local communities, designed to be accessible to children of all abilities.

Each playground will include a range of equipment aimed at encouraging physical activity, social interaction and imaginative play.

Ger Yr Afon – Gwaun-Cae-Gurwen and Lower Brynamman

A lively, multi-zone play destination will be created at Ger Yr Afon, catering for toddlers through to teenagers. The site will include a wheelchair accessible carousel and multi-seesaw, alongside climbing areas, swings and dedicated football and basketball zones.

Pen Y Dre – Neath North

Pen Y Dre will get large multi-play structures, themed play trails and inclusive equipment including a wheelchair accessible carousel and pendulum swing. Sensory elements and bespoke artwork from a local artist will bring added creativity and interaction to the space.

Victoria Park – Briton Ferry West

Victoria Park will see the introduction of an inclusive play tower with ramped access, enabling children of all abilities to take part. Additional features including a track rider, basket swing, climbing towers and interactive play equipment.

Over the next two years, a further 12 playgrounds across Neath Port Talbot will be refurbished as part of a wider programme to transform play provision.

Councillor Scott Jones, Cabinet Member for Streetscene, said: “We are proud to be investing in the future of our communities by creating inclusive, high-quality places where children and young people can play and thrive.

“These new playgrounds are designed so that children of all ages and abilities can enjoy them together. This will help with building confidence, friendships and lifelong memories.

“This is about much more than play equipment; it’s about creating welcoming spaces at the heart of our communities for families to enjoy for years to come.”