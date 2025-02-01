Three police officers injured in ‘violent struggle’ with man outside station

Three police officers have been injured after a “violent struggle” with a man outside a police station in south Wales.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, arson, and criminal damage following the incident at Talbot Green Police Station in Rhondda Cynon Taf, South Wales Police said.

Police have said the motive for the attack was still unclear but there was no wider threat to the public.

Damaging police vehicles

The officers challenged the man at the station after he started damaging police vehicles at around 7pm on Friday, the force said.

Two of the officers were taken to hospital to receive treatment but have both since been discharged. None of the officers sustained major injuries.

The suspect, from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, remains in custody.

Chief superintendent Stephen Jones said: “Firstly I wish to thank the local community and the wider public for their support and concern for the officers involved.

“Our officers showed great bravery and quick thinking during the altercation and despite being understandably shaken I am very glad to report that none of the officers involved sustained any major injuries.

“We are at the early stages of our investigations and currently the motive for this attack is unclear.

“We are working to understand the full circumstances, but we believe this to be a localised targeted attack that was focused towards police.

“I appreciate that this will have caused understandable shock and concern in the local community. However, I would like to make it clear that there is nothing to suggest that there is any wider threat to the public.”

Alex Davies-Jones, Welsh Labour MP for Pontypridd, called for people to be “mindful” of speculation or misinformation on Friday while police carried out investigations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

