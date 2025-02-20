Three Welsh beaches named ‘top for dogs’ in the UK

As the weather begins to pick up there is nothing better than a coastal walk to get you and your family out of the house and with so many stunning UK beaches to pick from the options are plentiful.

Approximately 33% of UK households own a dog but many steer clear of seaside dog walks not knowing if their pup will be welcome.*

With this in mind, Laura Miller, Marketing Manager at dog-friendly holiday providers Away Resorts, one of the UK’s most popular staycation providers, shares her top eight dog-friendly beaches where you and your pups are welcome.

First up from Wales is the breathtaking Rhossili.

Laura writes: “For those living near Wales, Rhossili Bay in Swansea offers a stunning and picturesque coastline for those springtime dog walks.

“The three miles of sand, accompanied by towering hills, make this dog-friendly location a sanctuary. If you arrive early enough it is the perfect location for a sunrise stomp with your furry friends.”

Welcoming

The next beach in Wales to stand out among the crowds for Laura is Tywyn.

She writes: “Tywyn Beach is another Welsh hot spot for dog lovers, the stretch of golden sand welcomes dogs all year round even offering a range of dunes and rockpools for pups to explore.”

“The local promenade and quaint shops make Tywyn Beach an idyllic destination for a springtime beach dog walk.”

Conwy Morfa Beach is the last and final Welsh location to make the list. Laura shared: “Conwy Morfa Beach was one of the first dog-friendly beaches in Wales, located on the north Wales coastline, its miles of golden sand make it an ideal location for a spring walk with your furry friends.

“With dogs welcome all year round, there is no need to worry about the hassle of restricted access.”

Top 8

Camber Sands

Rhossili Bay

Holkham Beach

Fistral Beach

Durdle Door

Lulworth Cove

Tywyn Beach

Conwy Morfa Beach

