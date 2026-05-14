Three Welsh castles feature in new Royal Mail set

Royal Mail has unveiled images of a new set of stamps featuring a number of castles across the UK including three from Wales.

The stamps depict photographs of eight castles, dating from the Norman period onwards – Dunluce, Dundrum, Raglan, Pembroke, Urquhart, Stirling, Warwick and Bamburgh.

A further four stamps presented in a miniature sheet celebrate royal castles at Caernarfon, Windsor, Dover and Balmoral. They are commissioned artworks by British illustrator Rob Ball.

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “Castles are among the most recognisable features of the UK’s landscape, and this stamp issue celebrates the skill, ambition and design, as well as the durability, behind these remarkable structures from across the nations.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from Thursday and will go on general sale from May 21.