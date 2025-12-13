Three Welsh Christmas markets named among UK’s most affordable

With the festive season in full swing, research has revealed the UK’s most affordable Christmas markets to pick up some presents, with three Welsh locations making it into the top ten.

Experts at Compare the Market analysed metrics including average accommodation costs, and the costs of traditional treats like mulled wine, beer, hot chocolate, bratwurst and crepes to find the markets with best value for money.

Of the 24 markets analysed, Swansea, Aberglasney, and Cardiff Christmas markets all made it into the rankings, with four English and three Scottish markets also taking up the top spots.

Swansea Christmas Market was ranked as the second most affordable in the UK, with an average accommodation price for one night at £110. Additionally, the average price of a beer (£3.30), mulled wine (£5), and crepes (£5.50) remained low.

Open from 29 November to 22 December 2025, the chalets along Oxford Street and Portland Street offer gifts, treats and decorations, while The Alpine Bar provides a cosy spot to enjoy hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Next, Aberglasney Winter Fair took fifth place, with free mulled wine and hot chocolate for only £4. Unfortunately, the fair came to an end on 7 December after a weekend of performances and sales from artisanal food and craft vendors.

Finally Cardiff Christmas Market, running from 13 November to 23 December along the Hayes, took the ninth spot on the list of most affordable Christmas Markets.

As well as the much-loved bratwurst for £7, visitors can find vendors selling handmade jewellery and art, wood carvings and etched glass, alongside treats like raclette cheese and aged whiskey.

Compare the Market, who compiled the research, noted that costs tend to add up quickly at Christmas, so finding good value on winter getaways and market trips matters more than ever.

Charlie Evans from Compare the Market said: “Christmas markets should be about festive fun, not financial stress. Setting a clear spending limit before you arrive for food, gifts or entertainment could help keep your budget on track and make it easier to avoid impulse purchases.”

Rank Christmas market Avg. Cost of accommodation per night Avg. Cost of mulled wine (per glass) Avg. Cost of a beer (per pint) Avg. Cost of hot chocolate Avg. Cost of a bratwurst Avg. Cost of a crepe 1 Southampton Christmas market £105 £5.00 £3.97 £4.50 £6.00 £5.00 2 Swansea Christmas market £110 £5.00 £3.30 £4.50 £8.00 £5.50 3 Oban winter festival £115 £5.00 £3.00 £4.50 £6.00 £5.00 4 Aberdeen Christmas village £130 £5.50 £4.73 £5.50 £8.50 £5.50 5 Aberglasney winter fair £130 Free £4.74 £4.00 £6.00 £4.50 6 Nottingham winter wonderland £170 £5.00 £3.97 £4.50 £6.00 £5.50 7 Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas market £165 £6.50 £7.00 £5.00 £6.50 £4.50 8 Glasgow Christmas Winterfest £165 £6.00 £6.50 £5.00 £8.00 £5.00 9 Cardiff Christmas market £180 £3.00 £4.30 £4.00 £7.00 £5.00 10 Winchester Christmas market £175 £8.50 £6.00 £5.00 £8.00 £6.00