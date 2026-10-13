Three Welsh coastal destinations named among UK’s best for October breaks

Nation.Cymru Staff

Three Welsh coastal destinations have been named among the UK’s top 20 seaside spots for an October break, according to new research. Holiday provider Away Resorts analysed the twenty most popular UK coastal destinations based on average October sunshine hours, maximum daytime temperature, sea water temperature, and average rainfall. The research, carried out in September 2026, gave each factor an equal weight to produce a score out of 100, using weather data from Weather2Travel. Ranking tenth, the Pembrokeshire Coast has an average sea water temperature of 15 degrees, among the highest on the list, but dropped points with 18 rainy days. Pembrokeshire boasts more Blue Flag and Green Coast beaches than any other county in Wales, including Newgale Beach, Whitesands Bay, and Barafundle Bay, which is regularly voted among the UK’s favourites, as well as Tenby’s Castle Beach, which was named Sunday Times Beach of the Year. The coast also has several wet-weather activities, such as the Ocean Lab Aquarium, galleries and studios like Open Skies Studio, and for those who still want beach views, Hwyl Outdoor Sauna in Saundersfoot has a large window overlooking the coast. Ranking fifteenth, the Gower Peninsula matches the Pembrokeshire coast on all stats bar average October rainfall, with just slightly more at 19 days during the month.

The peninsula became the UK’s first designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1959, and has over 30 beaches, coves, and bays stretching across roughly 38 miles of coastline.

Among the Gower Peninsula’s best-known beaches are Rhossili, named one of the world’s 25 best beaches by The Sunday Times, Llangennith, praised by The Guardian as one of the UK’s top surfing spots, and Three Cliffs Bay, previously named Britain’s best camping beach by The Independent.

For indoor activities, the Gower Heritage Centre, built around a working 12th-century water-powered corn and sawmill, explores the history of the region.

There is also a range of breweries on the Gower providing tours and tastings, as well as La Charrette Cinema, the ‘smallest cinema in Wales’, which is available for private screenings.

Finally, though the sea is a little colder at 14C, Ynys Môn’s 125 miles of coastline ranked 17th overall for beach days in October.

The island’s beaches can be accessed by the Anglesey Coast Path, and several serve as vantage points from which visitors can spot grey seals, porpoises and dolphins.

The Aberffraw Dunes are one of the most extensive examples of mobile dune habitat in the UK, while the mile-long sandy Traeth Mawr offers views toward Eryri and the Llŷn Peninsula.

One of the most popular beaches on Ynys Môn is Traeth Llanddwyn, known for its quiet sandy stretch, good views, and woodland trails through the Newborough National Nature Reserve.

A short walk along the beach is Ynys Llanddwyn, which features the Twr Mawr Lighthouse and the ruins of a church dedicated to St Dwynwen, the patron saint of lovers.

Kate Watts, spokesperson for Away Resorts, says: “From coastal walks to reading on sandy beaches, an October trip can allow you to see the sights you want to see, without the chaos of peak summer crowds. “Our research highlights that you don’t need to go abroad to catch the last of the sun! There are plenty of destinations around the UK where Brits can make the most of the autumnal weather.” For more information, visit the Away Resorts site here.

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