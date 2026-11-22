Nation.Cymru staff

Three Valleys council areas rank among the UK’s ten least economically competitive, with Blaenau Gwent bottom of a table of 349 local economies.

Merthyr Tydfil ranked 347th and Rhondda Cynon Taf 341st in the 2026 UK Competitiveness Index, compiled by researchers at Cardiff University, Birmingham City University and Nottingham Trent University. Cardiff was the only Welsh council area to match the UK average.

The report suggests the gap within the Cardiff Capital Region could widen. In the researchers’ long-term scenario, economic output per person grows by 1.61% a year in Monmouthshire, the fastest rate in Wales, and falls by 0.90% a year in Merthyr Tydfil, the steepest decline. Both councils are part of the same regional partnership.

The researchers modelled several possible outcomes. In a recovery, they estimate that output per person in Merthyr could grow by 1.38% a year. In a downturn, it could fall by 2.33%.

The index combines ten measures, including business start-ups, qualifications, employment, productivity and weekly pay. Wales scored 85.6 against a UK benchmark of 100, down from 86.2 in 2022. Only north-east England scored lower among the nations and regions in that comparison. Northern Ireland is largely excluded from the index because comparable data is limited.

Cardiff ranked 101st overall, followed in Wales by Monmouthshire in 137th and Flintshire in 158th. Ynys Môn climbed 30 places to 296th, while Denbighshire rose 26 places to 289th. Bridgend fell 35 places to 275th and Swansea dropped 20 places to 266th.

Blaenau Gwent’s score slipped from 72.9 to 72.5. The borough was already at the bottom of the table in the report’s comparison with 2022, although the researchers said it had improved relative to the UK average over a longer period. In March, Nation.Cymru reported that councillors had been presented with a draft plan to improve the borough’s economic prospects, developed jointly with neighbouring Torfaen.

The report also puts the Swansea Bay City Region last among the 24 combined authorities and city regions it assessed, with Mid Wales one place above it.

Professor Robert Huggins, who led the report at Cardiff University, said the economic gaps within regions mattered as much as those between them. He said “devolution has to work for the whole of each city region, not just its leading urban centres”.