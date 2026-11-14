Three Welsh driving routes named among UK’s most scenic roads
14 Nov 2026
3 minute read
Nation.Cymru Staff
Three Welsh driving routes have been named among the UK’s most scenic roads, showcasing some of the country’s most breathtaking coastlines, mountains and countryside.
Gemma Prince, writing in loveEXPLORING, a news site dedicated to travel and history content, ranked the “truly incredible roads” around the country with a focus on those showcasing “stunning scenery”.
In Wales, the 21-mile Black Mountain Pass in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park ranked highest, noted for “plenty of thrilling bends and jaw-dropping turns.”
Running between Llandovery and Gwaun-Cae-Gurwen, it reaches 1,624 feet above sea level, rewarding those who make the climb with “unparalleled views” of the surrounding landscape.
Prince suggests stopping at the nearby 13th-century Carreg Cennen Castle, sited on a high rocky outcrop overlooking the River Cennen, which also provides views across the Carmarthenshire countryside.
“Alongside its ruins, the views across the nearby Tywi Valley are another highlight,” writes Prince. “Wales’ longest river, the River Tywi flows through the valley and is a picturesque sight.”
Next, the Cambrian Way, which travels the length of the country from Cardiff to Llandudno largely along the A470, also made the list.
An “epic journey” of 185 miles, it offers drivers a chance to see the best of Wales’ mountains and national parks, as well as “an array of peaceful towns, lush forests, shimmering lakes and mining hotspots,” before finishing on the coast.
The Elan Valley is highlighted as a must-see stop along the way, particularly for its dams and reservoirs which provide a chance to do some walking after a long drive.
“Completed in the early 20th century, the valley consists of six dams and with its gorgeous rural Welsh countryside setting, is renowned for its photogenic views,” Prince says.
Also mentioned are the “incredible natural wonders” the route passes, including Rhaeadr Ewynnol, or Swallow Falls, in Eryri National Park, the highest continuous waterfall in Wales.
Finally, the Coastal Way, a 180-mile drive along the west coast of Wales launched in 2018, also merits a mention in the rankings.
Following the length of Cardigan Bay, it features “lush sea views on one side and breathtaking mountain scenery on the other, making it the perfect scenic drive for exploring a mixture of the country’s rich and diverse landscape.”
This route also delves into Eryri National Park, with its “gorgeous landscape of craggy mountains, steep gorges and scenic valleys”, and the Llyn Peninsula is another highlight.
“With its picturesque hills, sandy beaches and an abundance of wildlife, we can see why it earned the title of Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty,” loveEXPLORING notes of the 30-mile stretch.
Abersoch, Aberdaron and Traeth Porthor are firm favourites for those looking to spend a beach day on the peninsula, while it’s also home to Plas yn Rhiw Manor House and gardens, and Nant Gwytheryn Welsh language school and heritage centre.
Another intrepid English explorer from deepest Sussex discovering roads locals have used for centuries and the Ordnance Survey mapped two centuries ago. What bravery and drive!