Three Welsh driving routes named among UK’s most scenic roads

Prince suggests stopping at the nearby 13th-century Carreg Cennen Castle, sited on a high rocky outcrop overlooking the River Cennen, which also provides views across the Carmarthenshire countryside.

“Alongside its ruins, the views across the nearby Tywi Valley are another highlight,” writes Prince. “Wales’ longest river, the River Tywi flows through the valley and is a picturesque sight.”

Next, the Cambrian Way, which travels the length of the country from Cardiff to Llandudno largely along the A470, also made the list.

An “epic journey” of 185 miles, it offers drivers a chance to see the best of Wales’ mountains and national parks, as well as “an array of peaceful towns, lush forests, shimmering lakes and mining hotspots,” before finishing on the coast.

The Elan Valley is highlighted as a must-see stop along the way, particularly for its dams and reservoirs which provide a chance to do some walking after a long drive.

“Completed in the early 20th century, the valley consists of six dams and with its gorgeous rural Welsh countryside setting, is renowned for its photogenic views,” Prince says.

Also mentioned are the “incredible natural wonders” the route passes, including Rhaeadr Ewynnol, or Swallow Falls, in Eryri National Park, the highest continuous waterfall in Wales.