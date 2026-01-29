Three Welsh lawyers changing lives and make dreams come true

Caitlin Thomas

From saving treasured belongings to making dream trips happen, three Welsh lawyers are changing lives in the most remarkable of ways.

For solicitors Sarah Noton, Yvonne Hughes and Managing Director Lynette Viney-Passig, no two days are the same at North Wales law firm Swayne Johnson – and that’s exactly how they like it.

The trio have recently successfully been appointed as Court of Protection Panel Deputies, trusted to step in and safely manage the finances of people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions themselves.

Sarah and Yvonne have both carried out the role for more than 10 years and have been re-appointed and Lynette has been appointed to the panel for the first time.

As a result, Swayne Johnson which has offices in St Asaph, Mold, Ruthin, Denbigh, Llandudno and Tattenhall, near Chester, is the only law firm in England and Wales to have three Panel Deputies in their ranks.

The three Deputies are supported by a large team of experts who are currently dealing with more than 500 cases.

Yvonne, the Head of the Court of Protection Department, said: “Whilst we have always carried out Court of Protection work, over the last decade, we have established and grown the largest Court of Protection department, certainly in North Wales.

“Our specialist team of expert but caring individuals support over 500 vulnerable people with managing their affairs and enhancing their quality of life.

“Being a Deputy means that we must always act in the client’s best interests. That could range from securing or selling a property, to making sure their care is appropriate and they have the right benefits and funding package. It can be very hands on.

“Court of Protection work can be very challenging but also incredibly rewarding at the same time and we pride ourselves on offering exactly the right level of support tailored to the vulnerable individual’s needs.

“We also have the pleasure of arranging some lovely experiences including holidays. We supported a lady with learning disabilities who dreamed of going to Disney by arranging for her and her carers to go on a Disney cruise from Southampton. We made that happen and it was the experience of a lifetime for her.

“At Christmas time, we arrange for a small, letterbox Christmas tree to be delivered to many of the individuals we support. They love putting the tree together and decorating it. One of our clients has planted the trees he’s received from us over the past two years outside his room window.

“Our close relationship with the people we support and their care team means we regularly get sent photos of them receiving their gifts or enjoying the experiences we arrange for them and these really are appreciated by the wider team who get to see what a real difference they are making to people’s lives.

Lynette, who succeeded Sarah as Managing Director at Swayne Johnson, added: “Where people have lost mental capacity and there’s no-one able or suitable to act for them then we are appointed by the Court to step in.

“The judge issues a court order which we use to access banks accounts, investments and deal with land and property.

“Over the years, we have been involved in some really interesting cases. We’ve even had to get a boat lifted off the bottom of the harbour at Rhos on Sea after a storm destroyed it – the harbourmaster’s help was invaluable for that.

“Once we have access to property, we take care to treat it and the contents carefully and sensitively because the property would have been a home and the contents our client’s prized possessions.

“We regularly deal with cash, valuable collections, sentimental items and possessions and how we deal with these is always carefully tailored to the individual’s circumstances.

The three Court of Protection experts have been appointed to Panel in all but four of the five circuits covering the whole of England and Wales so the team will continue to support vulnerable adults from almost anywhere.

Yvonne and Sarah have been appointed to act in many areas of England and Wales. They are often called upon to act as they are the best qualified to deal with a particular case and that has meant them working as far from home as London, Newcastle and the West Country.

“Sarah and I are delighted that our skills and hard work have, again, been recognised and we have been re-appointed and we are thrilled that Lynette has also been appointed for the first time. The fact we now have three Panel Deputies is a credit to the hard work of the firm and team,” added Yvonne.

Lynette said “Our expertise, care and attention to detail is well-known. Whilst we get a lot of work from the Court of Protection panel, we have also built exceptional relationships with many local authorities who also refer cases to us.

“We use the skills we have acquired from decades of private client experience and building a successful Court of Protection department to support the client in ensuring they receive only the very best care and support and quality of life.

“Our cases range from really complex, high value cases, requiring a very hands on approach to much smaller cases and even some pro bono ones. Where we believe we can add value, we will never turn down a case.

“We always go above and beyond to serve the best interests of our clients.”