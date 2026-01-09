Three Welsh locations named in top 10 best UK dopamine-filled destinations

Three Welsh locations have been revealed as picks for the UK’s best dopamine-boosting getaways, designed to add a burst of colour to the darker months.

While Bristol, Brighton, and Margate have been named as the top three leading locations for holidaymakers, Portmeirion, Abarearon and Tenby were not far behind.

In creating the list, experts scored each destination based on key criteria including colourful scenery, art and culture, food and drink, events, and architecture.

Fourth on the list is Portmeirion. With its Italian Riviera-inspired architecture, Portmeirion transports visitors into an enchanting setting of pastel-hued buildings, lush gardens, and winding streets overlooking the Dwyryd Estuary — making it one of the UK’s most distinctive village experiences.

It also features a Christmas fair showcasing the best local food, drinks, gifts and entertainment from 5th – 7th December.

The host of other events held at Portmeirion throughout the year include the Steampunk Weekend in May, featuring fabulous costumes, creativity and ingenuity for all to enjoy.

Sixth on the list is Aberaeron. Instantly recognisable by its colourful Georgian houses lining the harbour, it offers a relaxed seaside ambiance complete with independent cafés and artisan producers.

Providing an uplifting experience during the festive period, the picture-perfect harbour features twinkling lights, while in August, its colourful carnival comes to town.

Tenby landed on the ninth spot. Set upon the Pembrokeshire coast, it offers guests a natural dopamine hit thanks to its stunning coastline and sandy beaches, colourful harbour-side cottages, and a fantastic food scene.

The town also has a lively calendar of local events including its Boxing Day Swim, the annual Tenby Arts Festival in March, and the town’s Summer Spectacular fireworks in August.

Sarah Pring, PR Manager for holidaycottages.co.uk, whose holiday experts created the list, said: “Darker days, rainy weather, and the daily grind … as we head into winter, one thing is for certain: we all need something to brighten up our days.

“These destinations offer more than just a pretty picture; they provide all-important immersive experiences that stimulate the senses and lift the spirits.

Winter is a great time of year to explore these colourful corners of the UK to discover the unique charm and vibrancy each location has to offer and take advantage of some fantastic off-peak prices whether for a long weekend or a week away.”