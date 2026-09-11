Three Welsh towns set for regeneration under new plans

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Council members have given the green light for three new place-making plans to be used in order to guide the regeneration of three of the county’s towns in the coming years.

The latest plans for Neath, Pontardawe, and Port Talbot will be used to provide a framework for regenerating the areas in the future as well as guiding investment and supporting funding bids.

They have been developed as part of the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns initiative which supports projects of up to £300,000 in designated town centre areas.

In Neath a total of seven project areas have been identified in and around the town centre including those at local landmarks such as Neath Castle, Victoria Gardens, and the indoor market.

Future projects could see improvements made to the entrance of the town from the railway station, creating more public space for businesses and pedestrians, along with improved connections to Green Street and Alfred Street.

Other improvements could be made to Neath Castle to increase its ability to host cultural events with additional investment needed to improve the historic indoor market and active travel connections to Gnoll Country Park.

Elsewhere the plans would aim to see refurbishments made to “vacant and poor-quality buildings” in Queen Street, including the former M&S store, with the enhancement of the bus station as part of a new Queen Street entrance.

A number of areas have also been identified for regeneration in the Swansea Valley town of Pontardawe including Herbert Street, High Street, and The Cross and Junction.

At Herbert Street the plans discuss upgrading the eastern gateway with improved public spaces, bus stops, cycle links, car parking integration, refurbished public toilets, and the exploration of a potential one-way system in western Herbert Street.

The High Street vision includes regenerating poor-quality frontages to create a more “engaging street environment” along with tree-planting and redeveloping the main telephone switch building and car sales site for residential or commercial uses.

Additional projects such as adding a “prominent gateway feature and signage” at The Cross and Junction say they could create a positive first impression for visitors arriving to the town centre.

In the Port Talbot plans an additional five project areas have been named for potential regeneration works.

These include the town centre/Riverside Development site, the civic centre/northern gateway site, and the Green Park Street, Riverside Park, and Harbourside area.

These could see infrastructure improvements close to the railway station such as improved crossings and enhanced active-travel routes along with integrated public art, revitalised buildings, and new rain gardens to help manage rainwater.

Further work to revitalise the theatre and surrounding civic square could be carried out to “establish a vibrant cultural centre” in the town while the river frontage could be transformed into a new public green space with seating, lighting, play provisions, and heritage artwork.

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