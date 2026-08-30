Three Welsh walks named among UK’s favourites for dog owners

Nation.Cymru Staff

Three Welsh walking routes have been named among the UK’s favourite spots for dog walks in a new survey of 1,800 owners.

The list of Ultimate UK Dog Walks from Animal Friends Pet Insurance includes 25 routes across the country, with the majority of walks chosen by dog owners via a poll.

The insurer also included five ‘bonus’ walks, which were not ranked in the survey but were selected as additional dog-friendly routes, featuring a mix of coastal, woodland and countryside landscapes.

The first of the three Welsh entries was the Cwm Idwal Circular in Eryri, ranked eighth on the overall list. Animal Friends noted that the accessible 3.1-mile route features “mountain scenery… without tackling a major summit.”

The circular route starts at Ogwen Cottage before crossing the bridge towards the Cwm Idwal Visitor Centre and following the mountain path uphill to Llyn Idwal.

Walkers can then follow the lakeside path around the lake, passing beneath the cwm’s cliffs and rock formations, before crossing the stream and bridge and retracing the approach downhill towards Ogwen Cottage.

Dog-friendly features along the way include access to lakes, open countryside, natural scent trails, diverse terrain, and a quiet walking environment outside peak times.

However, dog walkers should be on the lookout for changeable weather as there is limited shelter along the route and winds can be strong. Uneven and rocky terrain can also become slippery in the rain.

Next on the list, ranking 14th, was the Newborough Forest & Llanddwyn Circular on Ynys Môn, which features woodland trails, open spaces, beach access, and enrichment opportunities.

To begin the 5-mile route, start at Newborough Beach car park before heading through the pine forest towards the beach and dunes, then continuing towards Llanddwyn Island when tide conditions allow.

Walkers can follow the island paths past the ruins of St Dwynwen’s Church, and the Twr Mawr and Twr Bach lighthouses, before returning to the beach and following the route back through Newborough Forest to the car park.

Animal Friends advises checking tide times as well as any seasonal wildlife restrictions, and keeping an eye on dogs as walking on soft sand can be tiring.

Finally, Three Cliffs Bay on the Gower made it onto the list as a ‘bonus’ addition. Hiker Chris Knight partnered with the organisation to explore the route, which is his favourite, alongside his dog, Laszlo.

Chris said: “This is a loop around the stunning Three Cliffs Bay and has a bit of everything, from dog-friendly sandy beaches to ancient castle ruins and some of the best coastal views in South Wales.

“The loop’s between four and five kilometres in length, with paid parking and cafes available in Park Mill. It starts by passing up through the woodland before following a path along the clifftop towards the ruins of Pennard Castle. The route then passes through the undulating sand dunes towards the incredible viewpoint which overlooks Three Cliffs Bay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Knight | Wales, Hiking, Adventure Travel (@ohwhataknight_)

Chris recommends completing the walk at low tide to make the most of the long beach and explore the rock formations and stream.

For the full list of the Ultimate UK Dog Walks, visit Animal Friends Pet Insurance here.

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