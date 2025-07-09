Thumbs-up for riverside flats despite bridge concerns

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Plans for up to 40 riverside flats in Newport have won the backing of the city council’s planning committee.

The development, next to the George Street Bridge, is being led by housing association Hedyn (formed by a merger of Melin Homes and Newport City Homes).

If it goes ahead, the project will comprise 30 one-bedroom flats and ten two-bedroom flats, planning officer Geraint Roberts told the committee.

Industrial land

The block has been earmarked for a vacant piece of former industrial land, off Coverack Road, on the River Usk’s eastern bank.

Planning officers had raised concerns about the impact on the nearby bridge, which is Grade II* listed.

Mr Roberts said the new flats’ relationship to the bridge would be “quite similar” to those immediately to the structure’s north.

The new block will be “slightly closer to the bridge, but not hugely so,” he explained. “Although there is some impact on setting, it isn’t going to block any key views. We’re satisfied that the effect on the listed bridge is acceptable and has been considered.”

Outside space

Mr Roberts said each of the new flats would have “some outside space”, such as a balcony, “which is something we’re very much in favour of for new-build flats, especially after Covid”.

The officer also said some concerns were raised around “deficient” parking provision, but when considered “in the round” with the existing flats’ connected car parks, the spaces provided are “sufficient”.

