Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Wales

21 Jul 2025 1 minute read
Thunderstorm weather warning

A weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms across parts of Wales.

The yellow alert issued by the Met Office for parts of mid and north Wales will remain in place from 11:00am to 09:00pm on Monday (July 21).

Heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to cause some localised flooding and transport disruption.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.

A yellow weather alert has been issued for parts of mid and north Wales – Image: Met Office

Forecasters have also warned that where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

There is also a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

