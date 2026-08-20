Thunderstorms and hail forecast for Wales as drought continues

Nation.Cymru staff

Thunderstorms, heavy showers and hail could hit parts of Wales as the country experiences a sharp change from the hot and dry weather of recent months.

The Met Office is forecasting further showers overnight on Thursday and into Friday, with some potentially heavy and thundery, despite all of Wales currently being in drought.

Showers are expected to become less widespread during Thursday evening but continue around northern and western coasts, where they could merge into longer spells of rain.

Some thunderstorms are also possible overnight across Wales and western England.

Elsewhere, clearer conditions are forecast, with temperatures in Wales dropping as low as 6C.

Friday will bring another day of showers, with some potentially accompanied by thunder and hail, particularly across southern Wales during the afternoon.

There will also be sunny spells and temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of around 19C, with conditions feeling fresher than during the recent heatwaves.

The return of rain follows an exceptionally hot and dry summer which has left Wales in drought and put pressure on rivers and reservoirs.

Despite the rainfall, experts have warned that heavy downpours after prolonged dry conditions can themselves cause problems because baked ground may struggle to absorb water quickly enough.

Craig Snell, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, said the weather represented a significant change from recent months.

He said: “Most parts of the UK have seen at least a few splashes of rain, but many parts have seen a little bit more than that.

“Generally, it’s been a big change in the last 24 to 48 hours compared to what many parts of the UK have seen in the last couple of months.”

Mr Snell said some of the showers elsewhere in the UK had already resulted in localised flooding.

He added: “Part of that is down to the fact that the rain is falling on quite baked ground, so the water is not sinking in like it would usually do.”

The wetter spell is not expected to last, with conditions in Wales becoming more settled from Saturday to Monday.

The Met Office says there is a small chance of a shower on Saturday but an increasing number of sunny spells are forecast over the weekend and into the start of next week.

Temperatures will remain below average for August but are expected to feel pleasant in the sunshine.

The rain is also unlikely to make a significant difference to the wider drought.

Drought order

Natural Resources Wales and the Environment Agency have applied to the Welsh and UK governments for a drought order for the River Severn because of the impact of prolonged dry conditions on habitats and farmers.

If approved, Severn Trent Water, South Staffordshire Water, Bristol Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy would be required to reduce the amount of water they abstract from the river by 5%.

The companies have said the measure would not affect water supplies.

Dr Katie Facer-Childs, senior hydrologist at the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, said several months of rainfall would be needed for water levels to recover.

She said: “After this exceptionally hot and dry summer, it will take several months for river flows and reservoirs to get back to normal.

“A little rain will not end the drought.”

Further rain could return from Tuesday, with showers expected to move in from the south-west.

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