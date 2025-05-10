Thunderstorms to hit parts of Wales with warnings of possible flooding

Above-average temperatures are forecast this weekend before thunderstorms hit parts of Wales on Sunday, the Met Office has warned.

Much of the country will enjoy blue skies on Saturday before showers drift in from the south on Saturday night, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said.

Heavy and potentially thundery showers could arrive on Sunday, mainly affecting south Wales.

Hail and lightning

There could be “heavy, short sharp” bursts of rain and hail and lightning, Mr Vautrey said, adding: “As is the case with thunderstorms, they’re often quite hit and miss.

“Obviously it has been a pretty dry spring so for many areas rain is needed, but because of the heavy nature of these showers, splashing onto hard surfaces, there is the potential for minor localised issues and flooding.”

Between 20mm and 30mm of rain could fall within a couple of hours, or as much as 40mm in three hours, the forecaster said.

Motorists have been urged to take care when driving and be aware that the thunderstorms “could come on at very short notice”, Mr Vautrey added.

The wet weather could also continue on Monday, and the Met Office is monitoring for any further warnings.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

