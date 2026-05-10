Tice declines to say if Farage’s undeclared £5m gift was only used for security

Reform UK’s deputy leader has said a £5 million gift given to Nigel Farage by a party mega donor was “based around safety and security”, but appeared to be unable to guarantee none of it was spent on campaigning.

Reform leader Mr Farage was referred to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner by the Conservatives last week after it emerged he had received the previously undeclared gift from Thailand-based cryptocurrency investor Christopher Harborne in 2024.

His deputy Richard Tice on Sunday said the sum was “probably not enough” to keep Mr Farage safe.

Mr Tice evaded repeated questions on whether all of it was spent on security, insisting Mr Farage “complied with the rules” and saying he was “grateful” the “wonderful” Mr Harborne was supporting the Reform leader’s security.

After Reform’s success in last week’s local elections, Mr Tice also suggested voters did not care about the £5 million gift and accused the media of “trying to smear” the party.

Political opponents have criticised Mr Farage for failing to declare the money, which he reportedly received in 2024 before he announced he would stand in Clacton-on-Sea at that year’s general election, to parliamentary authorities.

Parliamentary rules require new MPs to register any financial support they have received in the 12 months before their election, unless it “could not reasonably be thought by others” to be connected to their political activities.

Mr Tice, the Reform UK MP for Boston and Skegness, told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “The reality is, voters have been made aware of all of this and have said: ‘We want more Nigel, we want more Reform leadership, we want more Reform councillors.’

“The rules are very clear and Nigel has complied with the rules.”

Pressed on whether any of the cash was spent on other political activity, Mr Tice said: “Nigel’s safety and security is absolutely paramount. And I know, because I spend a lot of time with Nigel, that frankly £5 million is probably not enough.”

He added it was “a personal gift based around safety and security”.

Mr Tice, who has himself faced questions about his finances, including whether he failed to pay almost £100,000 in corporation tax, claimed voters are “sick” of attempts by the press to “smear” Reform.

Mr Harborne has separately donated millions to Reform, including a £9 million donation in August 2025 – the biggest single donation in history to a political party from a living person.

Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley said: “Once again, Farage and his MPs clearly believe there’s one rule for them and another for everyone else.

“Serious questions remain unanswered after Nigel Farage appeared to once again breach the rules by failing to declare money from his billionaire backer.

“He didn’t just take the cash and fail to declare it – he announced a crypto tax cut policy that would directly benefit his secret donor.

“Reform have consistently attempted to dodge scrutiny. Deputy leader Richard Tice still refuses to answer over his own tax scandal. Reform are simply riding roughshod over public trust in politics.”