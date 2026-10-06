Tickets go on sale for new coach service linking north and south-west Wales

Mark Mansfield

Tickets have gone on sale for a new coach service linking north and south-west Wales, with an introductory £10 single fare between Bangor and Carmarthen.

Transport for Wales’ TaithCymru service will launch on Sunday 25 October, running nine return journeys daily between the two towns.

One late-night journey each day will extend to Holyhead railway station and port, providing connections with rail and ferry services for passengers travelling to and from Anglesey and Ireland.

TfW says journeys between Bangor and Carmarthen will take between four hours 45 minutes and five hours, saving up to an hour compared with existing public transport options.

Edwards Coaches will operate the service in partnership with Llew Jones.

Coaches will run between Bangor and Carmarthen railway stations, calling at Caernarfon, Porthmadog, Dolgellau, Machynlleth, Aberystwyth University, Aberystwyth Bus Station and Aberaeron.

Timetables have been designed to connect with trains, TrawsCymru and local bus services.

Promotional adult single fares will apply until early January 2027. These include £7 between Bangor and Aberystwyth, £10 between Bangor and Carmarthen, £4 between Holyhead and Bangor, and £12.50 between Holyhead and Carmarthen.

Standard fares will be introduced after the promotional period.

Passengers must book before travelling, as tickets cannot be bought from the driver. Concessionary bus passes are not currently accepted.

Lee Robinson, TfW’s executive director for regional transport and integration, said: “TaithCymru gives customers a new, direct way to travel across Wales, with quicker journey times, comfortable coaches and fares designed to encourage people to give the service a try.

“Whether you’re travelling to university, for work, to see family and friends or for a day out, you can now book ahead and enjoy a simpler journey with fewer changes.”

Air conditioning

All coaches will have Wi-Fi, USB charging, air conditioning, toilets and dedicated luggage space.

The vehicles are wheelchair accessible, but TfW says not every stop is fully accessible, including Aberaeron. Onboard toilets are not wheelchair accessible.

Passengers who need assistance are encouraged to contact the support team at least 36 hours before travelling to discuss arrangements. Recognised assistance dogs and accredited assistance animals can travel free.

Bookings and timetables are available here, or passengers can call 03333 211 202. Subject to availability, tickets can be booked up to 15 minutes before departure.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.