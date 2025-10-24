Tickets still available for Reform Caerphilly victory event

Emily Price

Tickets for Reform’s UK’s Welsh victory event are still available to buy online with Caerphilly by-election candidate Llŷr Powell booked as a guest speaker along with Lee Anderson who was active throughout the party’s failed campaign.

Reform members will have reserved seating in the front rows and eat a three-course meal in the company of the former Conservative Party deputy chairman if they buy VIP tickets for £75 each.

Details of the “exclusive” Countdown to Victory event on Saturday (October 25) at Bryn Meadows in Caerphilly were sent out to Reform members several weeks before the by-election took place on October 23.

‘Successful’

Event details on the ticketing platform Eventbrite state: “With only eight months to go until the Senedd elections this is an unique opportunity to hear directly from Lee, listen to already successful candidates and connect with fellow supporters. By working together we can give Wales the Reform it needs!”

Reform Senedd Member Laura Anne Jones, Torfaen Councillor Stuart Keyte, the party’s Wales director David Thomas and deputy cabinet member for communication and engagement Maxwell Harrison will also appear as guest speakers.

Standard tickets cost £22.38 and were still available to buy online on Friday morning.

Reform UK’s Llŷr Powell was sent packing by voters in Caerphilly on Thursday (23 October) as Plaid Cymru won the seat’s Senedd by-election.

‘Experts’

Despite Reform pouring huge resources into campaign and party leader Nigel Farage visiting the area several times – Plaid’s Lindsay Whittle won the contest by 3,848 votes.

A Reform source said: “Over confidence came home to roost.

“David Thomas and his poisonous mates on Torfaen Council said they knew what they were doing and were ‘experts’ on campaigning and comms.

“The realty is they are actually a bunch of chancers.”

The Caerphilly by-election was triggered following the sudden death of Labour MS Hefin David.

Labour, which had held the seat at Westminster and the Senedd since 1918 was pushed into third place.

Powell focused on the bright side, saying his party would analyse what went wrong in Caerphilly, adding that more of Reform’s manifesto would soon be released and the party’s Senedd election hopefuls announced.