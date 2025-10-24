Tickets still available for Reform Caerphilly victory event
Emily Price
Tickets for Reform’s UK’s Welsh victory event are still available to buy online with Caerphilly by-election candidate Llŷr Powell booked as a guest speaker along with Lee Anderson who was active throughout the party’s failed campaign.
Reform members will have reserved seating in the front rows and eat a three-course meal in the company of the former Conservative Party deputy chairman if they buy VIP tickets for £75 each.
Details of the “exclusive” Countdown to Victory event on Saturday (October 25) at Bryn Meadows in Caerphilly were sent out to Reform members several weeks before the by-election took place on October 23.
‘Successful’
Event details on the ticketing platform Eventbrite state: “With only eight months to go until the Senedd elections this is an unique opportunity to hear directly from Lee, listen to already successful candidates and connect with fellow supporters. By working together we can give Wales the Reform it needs!”
Reform Senedd Member Laura Anne Jones, Torfaen Councillor Stuart Keyte, the party’s Wales director David Thomas and deputy cabinet member for communication and engagement Maxwell Harrison will also appear as guest speakers.
Standard tickets cost £22.38 and were still available to buy online on Friday morning.
Reform UK’s Llŷr Powell was sent packing by voters in Caerphilly on Thursday (23 October) as Plaid Cymru won the seat’s Senedd by-election.
‘Experts’
Despite Reform pouring huge resources into campaign and party leader Nigel Farage visiting the area several times – Plaid’s Lindsay Whittle won the contest by 3,848 votes.
A Reform source said: “Over confidence came home to roost.
“David Thomas and his poisonous mates on Torfaen Council said they knew what they were doing and were ‘experts’ on campaigning and comms.
“The realty is they are actually a bunch of chancers.”
The Caerphilly by-election was triggered following the sudden death of Labour MS Hefin David.
Labour, which had held the seat at Westminster and the Senedd since 1918 was pushed into third place.
Powell focused on the bright side, saying his party would analyse what went wrong in Caerphilly, adding that more of Reform’s manifesto would soon be released and the party’s Senedd election hopefuls announced.
Quick!! Buy one, in time they’ll be as valuable as a return ticket on The Titanic.
Love that. I can pay £75 to eat with Lee. I’ll offer 30p and save £74.70 for the taxi home.
Llŷr Powell booked as a guest speaker for the “do”, but was unable to say a single word on the platform as the loser of the election.
Twenty two quid for this event is actually a good offer.
There’s a coming Comedy Night at Blackwood Miners Institute that will cost you Fifteen quid with three comedians on the bill.
The reform night out promises SIX comedians {if they all turn up}
Perhaps progressive voters should buy up all the tickets…and not turn up.
Considering deform usual form, expect a full audience and no speakers. We still haven’t a peep from our new deform councillor in Trowbridge and St Mellons.
I’m told that the advertised Bolshoi ballet line dancers and the former Red Army choir (now the Putin Playboys) are now both doubtful, but the Farage golden grifter exotic dancers will be on right before the bingo. No whistling please. Also the planned V2 rocket launch (all praise to Wernher Von Braun) planned for November 5th will be patriotically held over until after Armistice Day in deference to “our lads”.
Unfortunately for Reform, Caerphilly decided to wash it’s hair instead.
Just saw an absolutely hilarious piece in The Independent – according to Farage it was the Labour party’s fault that Reform lost in Caerffili!