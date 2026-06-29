‘Ticking time bomb’: RSPCA fears Wales pet owners turning to AI over vet visits

Nation.Cymru Staff

The use of artificial intelligence bots in Wales could be replacing “vital” trips to the vets – with symptom checking and advice on pet behaviours among the common reasons pet owners turn to AI.

RSPCA welfare experts are now warning pet owners that while AI large language models can be a “helpful tool” in looking after their animals, they risk being a “ticking time bomb” for animal welfare.

New data from the RSPCA’s Animal Kindness Index reveals that in Wales, 8% of pet owners are now routinely using AI for advice and support in looking after their pet.

For those across the nation turning to tools like ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok for guidance, symptom checking for unwell pets (66%) and advice on behaviour and body language (46%) are among the most common reasons for seeking help.

There are concerns that increased reliance on conversations with AI could lead to complacency from pet owners, untreated illnesses in animals, and even lead to people unwittingly breaking the law if they do not get treatment for a pet that is suffering.

Gemma Hope, RSPCA Assistant Director of Policy, Advocacy and Evidence, said: “Whether we like it or not, AI is a game changer – including for animal welfare.

“And it can be one of many helpful tools responsible pet owners use to understand their animals, and to or to get tips on things like enrichment, play time ideas and more.

“But we’re worried that, with so many pet owners now using large language models to check the symptoms of poorly pets, or query behavioural challenges, this could be an inadvertent ticking time bomb for animal welfare.

“AI chat bots cannot physically examine an animal, check their bloods, or understand the fast-moving changes that occur when a pet is in pain.

“However good or clever AI may seem, if someone is in doubt about their pet’s health or notices rapid changes, it’s vital to reach out to a vet immediately.”

Now in its fifth year, the Animal Kindness Index is an annual, UK-wide study that tracks public attitudes, behaviours, and values regarding animal welfare, produced by the RSPCA in collaboration with the Scottish SPCA and Ulster SPCA.

This year’s findings have fuelled RSPCA concerns that ongoing cost of living pressures are driving some people to seek a “quick fix” towards potentially costly vet bills.

According to the Kindness Index, far more than half (62%) of pet owners across Wales are worried about being able to afford vet bills.

More than one in ten pet owners (11%) admit to reducing their spend on vet care due to financial pressures, while 4% of people in Wales admit their use of AI chat bots for health advice was fuelled by the economic situation.

Almost one third (30%) of pet owners across the Welsh nation are now skipping their animal’s annual check up, while 6% are not registered with a vet at all.

The RSPCA has launched a Pet Cost Calculator to help people understand the potential costs involved in pet ownership.

Gemma added: “Pet ownership can be one of the most rewarding things imaginable – and there’s hundreds of rescue animals looking for a second chance of happiness on our website.

“But there’s also no hiding it – pet ownership is a massive responsibility, and can be expensive.

“That’s why we’ve created a calculator to help people prepare, and decide which pet may be right for them and their budget.”

The charity’s call has been backed by celebrity vet Rory Cowlam, with the CBBC presenter urging pet owners to know when their smartphone can help with their pet care and when a professional vet’s opinion is needed.

What do the RSPCA and Rory say about attending vets?

Be prepared. Know how to contact your vets, their opening hours, and who you could reach out to locally in an out-of-hours emergency. Also attend annual check-ups, and keep vaccinations up-to-date.

The Golden Rule: Call a vet immediately if you notice rapid changes in your pet’s health or behavior, or if you are in any doubt.

Have an emergency plan: Seek urgent care for severe issues like breathing difficulties, sudden collapse, major trauma (e.g. if a pet is hit by a car), suspected poisoning, continuous bleeding, seizures, straining to urinate, a bloated stomach, or heatstroke.

Booking appointments for prompt care: Schedule an appointment if your pet refuses food for over 24 hours, has ongoing vomiting or diarrhea, shows unusual behavioral changes (like hiding or sudden aggression), develops new lumps, drinks excessively, or starts limping.

Don’t Wait: Animals naturally hide pain. By the time they show obvious signs of sickness, they usually need professional help.

Rory said: “In my own clinic, we use AI tools all the time. It can be brilliant for rapidly supporting investigations or lab work so we can treat our patients faster.

“But there is a massive difference between a vet using clinical AI to support an examination, and a pet owner using a text chatbot to skip one entirely.

“That’s why these new findings from the RSPCA’s Kindness Index could be a real cause for concern.

“Animals are hardwired to hide their pain, and AI on our smartphone screens can’t feel a bloated stomach, test failing kidneys, or spot the subtle signs of suffering.

“AI can be a great tool for brainstorming general pet tips, like how to keep your pet entertained, or enrichment ideas. But when your animal is genuinely sick, a chatbot is not where you should be looking for advice. If in doubt, log out from AI and reach out to a professional.”

Pet insurance is another way pet owners can avoid unexpected vet bills. RSPCA Pet Insurance also includes unlimited 24/7 video vet consultation services through their partner, FirstVet.

To find out more about what people think about animals in 2026, visit the RSPCA Animal Kindness Index online.