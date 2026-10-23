Tidal energy project calls for government support ahead of first turbine deployment

Nation.Cymru staff

The organisation behind a tidal energy project has called for continued government support as it prepares for its first turbines to be deployed next year.

Menter Môn Morlais made the appeal during a visit to its scheme off Ynys Môn by Adam Price, the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy.

The project will be developed in phases, with a potential maximum generating capacity of 240 megawatts. Its gradual rollout is intended to protect wildlife and habitats.

Menter Môn Morlais said the scheme was already creating opportunities for local businesses and apprentices, with further jobs and supply-chain work expected as it develops.

John Idris Jones, chair of Menter Môn Morlais, said sustained backing would be needed to realise those benefits.

“Morlais is helping to put Wales and the UK on the map in the global marine energy sector. However, we need continued support to build on this progress so we can realise our full potential,” he said.

During his first visit to the project, Mr Price discussed tidal energy’s potential to provide predictable renewable electricity and contribute to energy security.

“When developed sustainably, tidal energy offers the potential for reliable, predictable power while creating skilled jobs, strengthening Welsh supply chains and retaining more of the value generated here in our communities,” he said.

“We want Wales to be at the forefront of this growing global industry.”

Morlais is managed by Menter Môn Morlais Ltd and forms part of social enterprise Menter Môn’s energy portfolio.

Mr Jones said the project aimed to retain benefits locally as well as generate low-carbon electricity.

“As a community-led project, Morlais is responding to the need for clean energy while helping to strengthen the local economy,” he said.

The first turbines are expected to be deployed in 2027, with further development taking place in stages.

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