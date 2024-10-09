‘Tidy’ increase in the number of passengers catching the train to Barry

Barry Island is seeing a proper tidy rise in customers as new trains and the return of some old favourites give the area a welcome boost.

More than 100,000 people caught the train to the Island in July and August, a huge rise from 57,000 the previous year.

The increase follows the June timetable change where the brand new four carriage Class 231 trains began running to Barry and Barry Island. It was also confirmed in May that much loved BBC comedy Gavin and Stacey would return to screens for one final time this Christmas, sparking a fresh wave of visitors.

Chief Customer and Culture Officer at Transport for Wales Marie Daly said it was clear something “quite special was occurring”.

She said: “The rise we’ve seen in people traveling down in Barry Island from this summer to last has been staggering.

“From our point of view we’ve been able to move some of our brand-new trains down there, offering a significantly better experience and much more capacity than we’ve had before.

“And with Gavin and Stacey coming back for one last episode it’s clear something quite special is occurring in the area. We’ll hopefully be doing our bit to mark the show’s influence in south Wales soon – watch this space!”

Businesses in the area frequently cite the “Gavin and Stacey effect” for boosting tourism to the town since the show first aired between 2007 and 2010.

Councillor Lis Burnett, the leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: “The best part of any trip to Barry Island is often the train journey and the first glimpses of the coast. Recent visitors will have seen the huge changes to the Town since the final series of Gavin and Stacey.

“The regeneration of the Island itself sits alongside the developments such as the Goodsheds and historic Pumphouse that complement the Waterfront development. With four stations the brand-new trains are a perfect way to sample all the Town has to offer.”

