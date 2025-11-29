TikTok postie quits Amazon job over ‘insane’ workload

Emily Price

The famous TikTok postie from Rhondda who was sacked by Royal Mail has quit her new Amazon job after claiming she was “shafted” with an “insane” workload.

Laura Orgill went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic gaining more than 860,000 followers for her hilarious videos documenting her postie round in the South Wales Valleys.

The 30-year-old later hit the headlines when she was banned from posting videos about her job after she joked about not giving people enough time to collect their parcels.

In July last year, Orgill announced that she had been fired by the postal service after taking time off for a back operation, endometriosis and mental health struggles.

Following an unsuccessful appeal to get her Royal Mail job back, the social media influencer secured new employment with delivery giant Amazon.

In true TokTok postie style she documented the training process and published funny footage of her parcel rounds online.

However, recent videos showed Orgill speaking about how a member of the public had screamed in her face for parking in the middle of the road with her hazard lights on.

Another video showed the TikToker pretending to cry beside a van packed with Amazon parcels.

This week Orgill revealed she had quit her job at Amazon because the workload had become overwhelming.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, she said: “Hey guys, I’ve just quit Amazon. Sometimes your mental health isn’t worth the job.

“Honestly the work load was insane – four hundred parcels I had to deliver – is that even humanly possible? I don’t know.

“To be honest it wasn’t actually the workload, you know you take the rough with the smooth.

“But when it’s the same people day in day out who are having tiny routes, and it’s the same people day in day out getting absolutely shafted, I couldn’t take it any longer.

“So yes – I quit!”

Parcels

In a later a video Orgill responded to a commenter who had accused her of “crashing” her work van.

The commenter wrote: “Your parcel count was about 330 not 400 and you crashed the van three times causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage that you don’t have to pay for.”

Responding, the TikToker posted a video saying: “So I announced I quit Amazon today guys but actually I quit a few days ago.

“But I wanted the dust to settle and emotions to calm down before I said anything online because I didn’t want to say anything I would regret.

“Because a lot went on there and do you know what, I just announced I quit and that was it, I said a little bit about how I felt, but I didn’t really deep dive into the situation.

“I feel like this is somebody from the company now – absolute nonsense.

“You know what, I’m not going to rise to it – and if this isn’t another tell tale sign of why I left guys, then let it be.”

Charity

Orgill has spent recent days organising a charity appeal for toys she will gift to children in her local area this Christmas.

Drivers aren’t employed by Amazon but are engaged by independent delivery service providers.

Amazon says routes are designed to make sure expectations are realistic and that staff are free to take breaks whenever they wish.

Drivers can raise any concerns with the delivery service provider that engages them and there is a hotline with a team which investigates any issues raised.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “Drivers are engaged by independent delivery service providers. We expect all of our delivery service providers to prioritise the wellbeing and safety of their drivers.”