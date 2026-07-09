TikTok sensation SpudBros opens first Wales branch amid halal-only concerns

Amelia Jones

An England-based viral fast food outlet has opened its first location in Wales amid controversy over its ‘halal-only’ meat offerings.

Viral TikTok jacket potato business SpudBros opened a new express store in Monmouthshire last Thursday. The Chepstow store will be open seven days a week, Sunday to Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am to 10pm.

Preston-based SpudBros, founded by brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, has built a huge social media following of 5 million on TikTok, with videos of its loaded jacket potatoes attracting millions of views.

Talking about the new opening, Jacob said: “We’re really excited to be opening in Chepstow and bringing SpudBros to south Wales.

“We’ve had so many messages from people asking us to open nearby, so it’s brilliant to finally make it happen. Whether you’re passing through, commuting, heading into town or travelling across the Severn, we can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors and become part of the local community.”

The expansion comes months after the business attracted criticism on social media over its decision to serve halal-certified meat products and extend its opening hours during Ramadan to accommodate customers breaking their fast at iftar.

The company also offered free dates and water to customers observing the fast, a move that prompted mixed reactions online.

The Lancashire Telegraph reported on the controversy and explained that the business has offered halal meat toppings for nearly three years, saying the decision was made to better serve Preston’s large Asian community. According to SpudBros, the change helped the business grow significantly.

In the article, SpudBros said they were simply trying to build their business, stating:”Who knew potatoes could cause so much controversy!?

“It’s madness. We are trying to build a business and sell potatoes.

“We just sell potatoes in Preston – we are trying to build a brand and a business. That is it, guys.”

They added:”At the end of the day this is our livelihood.

“We have a team of people working with us who have families to support, and this business is how we all earn a living.

“Not everything we do will be perfect, but our intention has always been simple: serve good food and look after our community.

“We’re just a potato shop trying to do our best.”

The news of the Chepstow opening was met with a similar reaction, with some taking to social media to express their opinion on the Halal-only menu.

One post from a user based in Wembley, incorrectly said:”Spud bros open halal only express store in Abergavenny

“I’m sure the Welsh will have a thing or two to say about it

“Spud bros have been serving halal only meat without clearly informing the public, something many people have been shocked by.

“Spud bros support muslium [sic] only meat and have stood by palistine [sic]action even though the organisation has now been banned here in the uk.

“Spud bros wrap themselves in the British flag call themselves the best of British but sell exclusively meat for Musliums [sic].

“Make your choice…………

“If a company does not align with your British values, vote with your feet and support someone who does.”

Despite the online backlash, a queue of more than 100 people had formed outside by the time the shop opened at midday last week.

You can see more from the SpudBros here.