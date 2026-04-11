‘TikTok Tone’ grandad goes viral helping new business smash 4m views

An unlikely online star and his viral videos have helped his family-run trailer company pull in over four million views on social media.

At 76, Tone Skeggs may not be your typical internet influencer – but there was a serious reason behind the laughs when he first stepped in front of the camera.

The fun-loving grandfather began filming the tongue-in-cheek clips to shout about the fact that SB Trailers had become an official distributor for North Wales maker Ifor Williams Trailers which has factories in Denbighshire and Deeside.

What started as a light-hearted way to promote the firm’s new partnership quickly snowballed into something far bigger, with Tone’s antics helping introduce customers to the globally renowned brand now available at their base at Reddings Farm in Asheldham near Southminster in Essex.

His popularity is such that the grandfather is now known locally as “TikTok Tone”, and says his unexpected internet fame is “absolutely bonkers”.

A hilarious video showing Tone strutting around the yard, posing provocatively and even sliding down a trailer in a bid to “attract” customers in his own inimitable way, has pulled in a massive 990,000 Facebook views and 368,000 Instagram views.

Meanwhile, another one showing Tone playing curling with trailer wheels, while colleagues sweep the way, has attracted over 1.3 million views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SB Trailers – Ifor Williams Trailers (@sb.trailers)

And an online post showing Tone demonstrating his expertise in reversing a trailer properly has had 222,000 social media views.

Tone also served up a sketch portraying him as a fast food restaurant worker titled “Welcome to Mc’SB Trailers, can I take your order?”, notching up 149,000 views.

It is not just Tone’s online antics which are generating huge numbers of viewers for the firm, based at Reddings Farm in Asheldham near Southminster in Essex.

An 11-second post showing workshop technician Freddie Joslin explaining why it is important to have your trailer regularly serviced has attracted an incredible 964,000 views on Facebook and 18,000 on Instagram.

The huge social media success is helping to drive business forward at SB Trailers, which recently celebrated becoming an official distributor for world-renowned Ifor Williams Trailers.

The company is a new division of the SB Machinery Group, run by Tone’s son Ben and his wife, Susannah, which already supplies machinery and runs a specialist haulage operation.

Dave Robinson, Group Head of Commercial Operations at Ifor Williams Trailers, said SB Trailers’ light-hearted approach to social media – led by the man now affectionately dubbed TikTok Tone – shows how powerful online platforms can be when used in the right way.

He said: “Successful modern businesses understand the influence social media can have and when you get the right mix between humour, entertainment and useful information, the results can be incredible.

“Thanks to his hilarious social media antics, Tone has played a huge part in bringing the company’s friendly, family-run ethos to life.

“We’re delighted to see SB Trailers taking such a proactive and creative approach to producing engaging content and seeing Tone being hailed as an internet hero.”

Tone and the team might have taken the internet by storm, but he says he’s actually not a regular social media user, and has been left amazed at the reaction to his videos.

He said: “I don’t actually have any personal social media accounts, so this has been a completely new world for me. It’s absolutely bonkers!

“The response has completely blown us away and the numbers have continued to climb as well, which is just incredible.

“It’s amazing to see so many people watching, sharing and enjoying what we’ve created.

“I absolutely love doing the videos.

“From brainstorming the ideas to setting up the shots and filming them, the whole process is great fun.

“There’s a lot of laughter involved, sometimes more bloopers than usable footage!

“It’s not just about promoting the business, it’s about enjoying ourselves as a team and doing something a little bit different.

“My family and staff have been incredibly supportive and my wife, in particular, thinks it’s fantastic.

“We’re constantly thinking of new ideas and ways to top the last one.

“As long as people are enjoying them, we’ll keep making them.

“We’re a small team and everyone gets stuck in, so to see our efforts making a real difference to the business means a lot.

“If me dressing up or posing for a few silly videos helps the business grow and keeps everyone smiling, then it’s absolutely worth it. It’s a win-win.

“I’m 76 years young and clearly proof that you’re never too old to try something new.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SB Trailers – Ifor Williams Trailers (@sb.trailers)

Becoming an official distributor for Ifor Williams Trailers has marked the start of an ambitious new chapter for SB Machinery Group.

The expansion has opened the door to expansion, investment and increased services for customers across Essex and surrounding areas.

Tone’s daughter-in-law Susannah was also delighted the fun videos were attracting massive audiences.

Susannah said the videos were filmed by marketing executive Molly King and content creator Frank Taylor of Power Shack.

She said: “We knew the videos were funny, but the number of views have been really amazing.

“Considering the social media we’re doing is so new to us, it’s surprising it has taken off quite the way it has taken off.

“I think Tone’s videos are brilliant, and he is such a good sport to do it.

“He helps us out in the business and he enjoys it – he’s such a lovable character.”

The launch of the new distributorship involved extensive preparation, including creating a new showroom area showcasing a wide range of trailers, establishing a Genuine Parts store, and adding servicing bays within the existing workshop.

Ifor Williams Trailers (IWT) has global reach with its market-leading products – made in its six factories in Denbighshire and Flintshire, in North Wales.

They are sold in outlets across Europe and as far afield as Australia and New Zealand.

First established in 1958, it is Britain’s largest manufacturer of trailers up to 3500kg gross weight, delivering trailers for a wide variety of purposes.