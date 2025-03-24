TikToker creates AI video of UK nations as Mafia bosses

A social media creator has used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate a video depicting what all of the four UK nations would look like as Mafia bosses.

The video – posted by @aivibeslab on TikTok – depicts imagined gangsters from countries across the world walking alongside anthropomorphic creatures with muscular bodies and animal heads.

Wales is portrayed as a powerful and radiant looking red haired woman walking down a street with a castle visible in the background.

She is wearing a long red coat with gold detailing and is accompanied by a muscular red dragon bodyguard with glowing yellow eyes and a long open coat revealing its dragon scales.

The AI creator was praised for Wales’ portrayal with one commenter saying: “As a Welsh woman, I am loving the Wales representation.”

Another said: “I love the Welsh dragon. But are we supposed to know who the people are? I would really like to know who the woman is? Pretty sure she lives in Newport.”

The video first emerged last week and is part of a series of posts using AI to depict strange ideas such as countries as kings and queens, countries as regular jobs and countries as spies.

The posts are made using an AI video generator to automatically create video content without requiring human actors, filming equipment or video editing software.

The generator is fed text prompts or scripts to produce complex lifelike animations.

Scotland’s Mafia boss is represented as an eerie black unicorn with bright red eyes sporting an impressive six pack.

The bizarre creature appears walking alongside a bald headed gangster wearing a suit and aviator sunglasses.

Ireland is portrayed as an Irish wolfhound wearing a green velvet suit walking alongside an elderly Mafia boss using a cane and wearing a black bowler hat.

The English Mafia boss is represented as a strange reptilian like creature wearing a pin stripe suit guarding a smartly dressed white haired gangster.

Commenters reacted with confusion as to why England has been depicted as a lizard instead of a lion with some suggesting the country should have been portrayed as a pigeon.

The TikTok creator appeared to take the suggestion on board with a later video depicting countries as kings and queens including a pigeon headed royal walking alongside a young English queen.

Germany also featured in the video and is portrayed as a black eagle with a gold beak wearing a long leather jacket with gold buttons.

India’s Mafia boss shows a woman wearing gold necklaces and bangles and a beaded sari. She is guarded by a terrifying tiger headed bodyguard boasting oversized biceps.

Australia is depicted as an unsettling muscle clad kangaroo and Portugal is portrayed as a large wolf headed man.

