Time has come for ‘armed forces of Europe’, we can’t rely on Trump – Zelensky

Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has called for the creation of an “army of Europe”, suggesting the continent could not rely on Donald Trump’s United States for its defence.

The president of Ukraine warned “America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it” because “the old days are over”.

He suggested Europe would need to provide the bulk of any force to secure peace in Ukraine if a deal is done to end the war, because US support could not be guaranteed.

Europe’s future

Mr Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference: “As we fight this war and lay the groundwork for peace and security, we must build the armed forces of Europe so that Europe’s future depends only on Europeans, and decisions about Europe are made in Europe.”

He told the gathering in Germany: “Some in Europe may not fully understand what’s happening in Washington right now, but let’s focus on understanding ourselves right here in Europe, we must give strength to Europe first.

“Does America need Europe as a market? Yes. But as an ally? I don’t know.

“For the answer to be yes. Europe needs a single voice, not a dozen different ones.”

He said that “we can’t rule out the possibility that America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it”.

He said “many leaders” had previously said that Europe “needs its own military, an army, an army of Europe”.

“I really, I really believe that time has come, the armed forces of Europe must be created,” he added.

US president Mr Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin spoke this week about plans to bring the invasion of Ukraine to an end.

Mr Zelensky said: “A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot.

“The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had.”

Nato membership

Washington has suggested Nato membership for Ukraine is off the table and Mr Zelensky will have to cede territory to Russia, but he said: “Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement.”

Mr Zelensky said he wanted allies to gather in Kyiv or online on February 24 to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale assault.

He added: “This meeting must deliver a clear vision for our next steps on peace, security guarantees and the future of our collective policy.

“And I do not believe in security guarantees without America. Yes, it will be just weak.

“But America will not offer guarantees unless Europe’s own guarantees are strong.

“And I also will not take Nato membership for Ukraine off the table, but right now the most influential member of Nato seems to be Putin because his whims have the power to block Nato decisions.”

He warned that Russia was sending troops to Belarus, possibly presenting a threat to the Nato countries bordering it.

The Ukrainian leader’s comments came after Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defence Secretary John Healey called on the UK and Europe to “do more” to “share the burden” of regional security in a joint article for the Daily Telegraph.

They also said that a “durable peace” would need a “continuing US commitment to its allies through Nato”.

Committed

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told Mr Zelensky that Britain is committed to Ukraine being on an “irreversible path” to joining Nato, after the US appeared to rule out its membership.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Healey and Mr Lammy said that for two decades the Russian leader has been “seeking to recreate the Russian empire and suffocate the countries around its borders”.

“Too often in the past, the West has let him,” they added. “We did too little in 2008 when he invaded Georgia, and in 2014 when he first went into Ukraine.”

Mr Trump’s administration has been calling for Nato members to spend 5% of GDP on defence, and Mr Lammy and Mr Healey said that “we have been clear that Europe and the UK must do more together to share the burden of our continent’s security”.

“Europe is united on the need to step up. We are – and we will,” they added.

Mr Trump said he had spoken to Mr Putin on Wednesday and agreed to “work together, very closely” to bring an end to the war as it nears its three-year anniversary.

The UK has been clear that talks about a peace deal must involve Ukraine, amid fears in western capitals of Washington and Moscow negotiating European security over the heads of leaders on the continent.

Peace

Mr Lammy and Mr Healey wrote in the Telegraph that “a durable peace must be based on new security arrangements: Europe doubling down to do more on our own continent’s security; a continuing, long-term US commitment to its allies through Nato; and British support to the US and allies in the Indo-Pacific.”

Both ministers have been in Germany for the security gathering, and Mr Lammy was taking part in sessions on Europe’s geopolitical role and a plan for Ukraine on Saturday.

Nato general secretary Mark Rutte said European leaders should come up with proposals to support Ukraine rather than complain about Mr Trump’s actions.

He told the Munich conference: “There is an absolute commitment of the US, including this administration, to Nato, but also an expectation that on the European side, we have to step up, we have to spend more.

“And they are right. We are not spending enough, so we have to do that.”

Mr Rutte added: “To my European friends, I would say: get into the debate, not by complaining that you might, yes or no, be at the table, but by coming up with concrete proposals.”

Former Nato general secretary Anders Fogh Rasmussen has suggested up to 100,000 troops could be needed as part of a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, including British soldiers.

But former head of the British Army General Lord Dannatt told the BBC that without extra defence spending the military may be unable to fill that role.

“Our military is so run down at the present moment, numerically and as far as capability and equipment is concerned, it would potentially be quite embarrassing,” he warned.

