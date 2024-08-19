Time running out for coastal community to purchase chapel

A close-knit coastal community which made headlines after purchasing its much-loved local store has under two weeks left to buy a historic chapel which they hope to make a cultural hub before it’s sold at auction.

The community of Newport in Pembrokeshire are keen to secure important assets for community use and to ensure their communities remain viable and vibrant for locals and not just tourists.

Several years ago the community kept the Tourist Centre and town library open with community volunteers, then in 2022, the community commenced a project of buying the 150-year-old Ironmongers shop which was purchased in December 2022.

Aspirational

The community also wish to buy the Wholefood shop in Newport that has come up for sale. The latest aspiration is to buy the old Bethlehem Chapel to open it as a Heritage, Arts and Cultural Centre for the west Wales coastal town.

But time is of the essence as the public auction to sell the chapel is on the 30 of August and the volunteers are now looking for supporters to lend bridging funds to ensure the community hold on to the important and much-loved chapel and vestry building in the town centre.

Following a well-attended meeting in the Newport memorial hall, the community project group have been working hard trying to gather names to support the acquisition of the chapel for community use.

The vision is to create a thriving, innovative and inclusive heritage centre, with the local Welsh language, history, maritime, and culture at its heart to preserve the spirit of old Newport to interest, inform and involve present and future generations to enjoy a strong sense of belonging “cynefin” through involvement with it.

Failed talks

Bethlehem Chapel is an important historic building for the town, but is set to go to auction on 30 August and, having failed to negotiate an exclusive agreement to allow the community to purchase the chapel, there is now a need to raise £150,000 in the next 12 days.

The community group already have some funds from generous private lenders who have agreed to give a short-term loan until a community share offer can be launched. BUT there is a need now to identify additional private lenders.

The local community development charity, PLANED has been supporting the community group in Newport.

The coordinator at PLANED, Cris Tomos noted: “There are great examples of community-minded private lenders in Wales and from all over the UK who have ensured important community buildings are kept in the hands of local custodians.

“The old Police Station and Courthouse in Cardigan town was supported by one family who lent £250,000 to allow the local community cooperative society, 4CG Cymru Ltd to buy the building for a community project.

“Another example is Ty’n Llan, a Georgian coach Inn bought by local lenders who raised £460,000 to buy the site as a bridging loan until a community share offer repaid the private lenders.”

Cris added: “There are the chapel projects in Wales that have renovated chapels to be Arts, Heritage and Music venues, such as the Chapel in Llanwrtyd Wells which is now a Heritage and Arts Centre within their building.

“The Newport Bethlehem project has a very short window of opportunity to buy the building – but if there are individuals or families that would wish to become involved or to know more then they should contact the project team on the email below ”

According to the group behind the proposed purchase, the Newport Bethlehem project will see private community lenders receive competitive interest on their loans and also larger lenders will have a legal charge on the building.

There is also the option to apply for the EIS Tax Relief scheme from HMRC to allow UK taxpayers to receive 30% tax relief on the amount they lend or invest.

Organisers are asking people to get in touch if they can help or know someone who can help to Save Bethlehem for use by the people of Newport by emailing [email protected] or phoning 07804487642.

Find out more details at the community website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

