Time running out on leisure centre and library closure consultation

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Residents have little more than a week left to comment on closure plans for a series of libraries and leisure centres.

As many as ten libraries in Caerphilly could be shut down as part of the county borough council’s desire to “transform” the service.

Meanwhile, three leisure centres could close in July under proposals to move to a smaller number of “strategic” facilities.

In both cases, Caerphilly County Borough Council claims the changes will lead to a better service being provided in more modern facilities – but financial pressures are also fuelling the moves.

March 12

Residents have until Wednesday March 12 to have their say on the plans via the council’s consultation process.

Proponents and critics alike have all urged the public to take part in the official consultation to make their views known.

If the library proposals go ahead, sites in Aberbargoed, Abercarn, Abertridwr, Bedwas, Deri, Llanbradach, Machen, Nelson, Oakdale and Pengam are at risk of closure.

The council wants to move to a “hub” service – based on the success of the remodelled Rhymney Library – which would involve the remaining sites offering access to a wider range of council departments and third-sector organisations, in addition to the usual book-lending service.

Current libraries in Bargoed, Blackwood, Caerphilly, Newbridge, Rhymney, Risca and Ystrad Mynach could all join Rhymney in becoming new-look hubs.

The library in New Tredegar was originally at risk but will now remain open for at least another three years.

“We believe the concept of developing fewer, but enhanced town centre library hubs will better meet the changing needs of our communities,” said Cllr Carol Andrews, the cabinet member for education. “The success of our pilot community hub model at Rhymney Library demonstrates the benefits that this approach can deliver for local people and the local economy.”

Feedback

However, feedback during an initial round of public consultation late last year suggests many library users are less enthusiastic.

Just one in seven respondents said they fully agreed with the council’s vision for change.

Leisure centres in Bedwas, Cefn Fforest and New Tredegar could also face the axe.

Those potential closures have been on the cards since 2018, when councillors agreed a new, decade-long Sports and Active Recreation Strategy.

A central aim is the downsizing of Caerphilly’s leisure centre estate, which is reportedly the largest of any local authority in Wales.

The council said it hopes to save money and deliver a better service by operating out of four “strategic, quality” leisure centres – in Caerphilly (where a new leisure centre is under construction), Newbridge, Risca, and the Aberbargoed and Bargoed area.

Cllr Chris Morgan, the cabinet member for leisure, said the council’s financial pressures had “accelerated” the strategy’s implementation.

“We need to change the way we deliver our leisure service in future and I’m keen to highlight the huge investment that has been made over recent years in modern, fit for purpose facilities like 3G pitches, multi-use games areas (MUGAs) and other sporting facilities”, he said, adding that if the proposals were implemented, “almost every community in the county borough will be within a five-mile travelling distance of one of the four strategic sites”.

Contentious

Yet these proposals have also proved contentious, with members of a council scrutiny committee warning that proposed closures would have a “devastating impact” on communities.

Residents have also voiced their concerns, including in the Bedwas area, where the at-risk library and leisure centre sit next to each other.

But for the council to officially recognise community feedback on the proposals, representations must be made via the consultation process.

Both Cllr Andrews and Cllr Morgan said it was “essential that as many people as possible engage and provide feedback to help us shape the way” the services are delivered.

To take part in the consultations, visit https://conversation.caerphilly.gov.uk/ before March 12.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

