Timetable changes planned across Wales’ rail network from December

Rail timetable changes coming this December will offer more services across the Wales and Borders network.

From 14 Decemeber, the new timetable will provide greater connectivity throughout Wales by strengthening community connections, boosting the night-time economy and providing more travel opportunities.

These are further changes as part of the Network North Wales and South Wales Metro developments.

Key changes include:

An introduction of a new hourly service between Chester and Wrexham, doubling the frequency to 2 trains per hour.

A new midday train in each direction on the Heart of Wales line between Shrewsbury and Swansea via Llandrindod Wells, meaning 5 trains a day.

A brand-new hourly Sunday service between Coryton and Penarth (an extension of the existing Cardiff-Penarth services) which boosts Sunday travel.

On Fridays, there will be three later last trains from Cardiff after midnight to each of Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil, including a connection from Cardiff Bay.

The daily 11:23 service between Cardiff and Holyhead will now make additional stops at Craven Arms (12:59) and Church Stretton (13:07).

On Mondays to Saturdays, there are new trains at 05:54 from Bidston to Wrexham General and at 20:51 from Wrexham Central to Bidston

From Mondays to Saturdays, the existing 07:40 departure from Cardiff to Milford Haven will change to 07:21, to provide a more regular service to Swansea for peak-hour commuters.

From Mondays to Saturdays, existing services between Cardiff and Gloucester at 14:10, and Gloucester to Cardiff at 15:49, now extend to and from Cheltenham Spa.

On Mondays to Saturdays, there will be a new train at 05:37 from Bridgend to Cardiff, calling at all stations and extending to Ebbw Vale, supporting early commuters.

On Saturdays, there will be a new later evening train at 23:23 from Cardiff to Hereford, plus the existing train at 22:15 from Cardiff to Hereford will be extended to Shrewsbury.

The 20:26 Pwllheli to Machynlleth, and 21:47 Machynlleth to Pwllheli evening services on the Cambrian Line are intended to remain

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “Rail connectivity is absolutely vital in driving prosperity.

“These changes will make a real difference to customers, who will benefit from more services and greater connectivity across Wales and Borders network.

“This has been made possible by our £800m investment in brand-new trains for the Wales and Borders network.”

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales Planning and Performance Director, said: “These timetable changes are another step forward in our efforts to offer a more regular, reliable, and customer-friendly rail service across Wales and the Borders.

“By adding new services and tweaking existing ones, we’re boosting connectivity in key areas like North and mid Wales, meeting growing demand, and making smarter use of our train fleet.

“Whether it’s the new hourly service between Chester and Wrexham, the refreshed Heart of Wales line or later services for the Valleys, these updates are all about making a real difference for communities right across the country”.

For full details and to plan your journey, please check before you travel by visiting www.tfw.wales and enter journey details for a date from 14 December.