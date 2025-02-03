Toilet training concerns raised across borough

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

Schools in a second Gwent borough are reporting an increase in the number of youngsters who haven’t been toilet trained, according to councillors.

But Torfaen Borough Council’s director of education said no direct concerns over a lack of potty training have been raised by schools but did say an increase in children with behaviour problems linked to “speech and language challenges” are being reported.

At the end of last year neighbouring Blaenau Gwent council said parents would have to come to school to change nappies if their children hadn’t been trained to use the toilet.

A charity raised concerns at the policy while the NAHT Cymru headteachers’ union said it “applauded” Blaenau Gwent and would encourage other local authorities to follow suit.

“Challenges”

Councillor Rose Seaborne, a former headteacher and chair of Torfaen’s education scrutiny committee, said the issue had been raised with councillors during visits to schools.

The Fairwater Labour member said: “More children are coming in without being toilet trained and it was a feature at the schools we visited, though it might not come through to you.”

Cwmbran Labour councillor Colette Thomas had asked, at the joint meeting with the children and families committee, about parents who haven’t engaged with the council’s early years provision.

She asked if more issues were being picked up by schools due to a lack of involvement from parents and said “for example have we seen an uptake in toilet training issues?”

Director of education Andrew Powles replied: “We’ve seen an increase in children with speech and language challenges and linked to that there is often behavioural issues.

“Schools in Torfaen haven’t raised toilet training as an issue, I know it has been raised in other local authorities. There may be discreet cases but it’s not something that has been raised with me.”

He said Torfaen doesn’t have a specific policy though it “constantly talks about” expectations of parents.

Support

The officer said: “How can we make sure if there is an issue parents are supported to toilet train their child but also if a child in school does soil themselves then they are absolutely protected and their humanity is at the forefront? It really is a difficult balance.”

Mr Powles also said he is aware there is “quite a long waiting list” for some medical conditions and diagnosis and said “that is being actively discussed at national level”.

Charlotte Dickens, the council’s early years manager, said the council also needed to push what support it offers and said while there is a waiting list for core therapy for speech and language problems earlier stage interventions are provided.

A recommendation will be made for the council on widening the support it offers on parental skills.

